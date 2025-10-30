This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NFL
Buffalo BillsBuffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
Abhinav Sharma

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Everything you need to know about the NFL match between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news

The Buffalo Bills welcome a very familiar villain to Highmark Stadium in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has authored more than a few heartbreaks in Western New York.

Buffalo came out of its bye looking like a team that had heard enough outside noise. After dropping two straight, the Bills stormed back with a dominant 40–9 dismantling of the Carolina Panthers — the kind of performance that reminds you this group still has heavyweight potential. They sit at 5–2, trailing the 6–2 New England Patriots in the AFC East, but let's be real: simply winning the division isn’t the North Star here. The Bills are chasing February football. The target is a Lombardi Trophy. The expectation is a deep playoff run. The standard is high.

But to reach that summit, they know the mountain they have to climb. The Chiefs — and Patrick Mahomes — have been the postseason roadblock, the recurring final boss standing in the way of Josh Allen and Buffalo’s ultimate breakthrough. The scars are still visible. The memories still sting.

This weekend, the Bills get another swing at their modern nemesis. Another chapter in one of the AFC’s defining rivalries. Another chance to prove that this time — this time — might just be different.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

NFL
NFL
Highmark Stadium

The Bills and the Chiefs will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, November 2, starting at 4:25 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs lineups

Substitutes

Buffalo Bills team news

Even though Allen's playoff duels with Mahomes have been heartbreak after heartbreak, he's actually 4-1 against the Chiefs in regular-season play and will be eager to keep that streak alive. He’ll once again spread the wealth among his deep supporting cast, Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, Dalton Kincaid, and the red-hot James Cook, who is coming off a jaw-dropping 216-yard, two-touchdown clinic against Carolina.

Buffalo's defense does come in with some uncertainty. Greg Rousseau will need to step up as the team navigates life without Ed Oliver, who landed on IR. Meanwhile, Terrel Bernard might be back from his ankle issue, and the Bills are counting on him to deliver big-time snaps in the middle of the defense.

Buffalo Bills v Carolina PanthersGetty Images

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City has snapped out of its early-season funk in a big way. After stumbling to an 0-2 start, the Chiefs have ripped off five wins in their last six outings and look every bit like the heavyweight contender we expected back in August.

A major reason for that resurgence? Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback has tossed nine touchdowns during that stretch and is once again playing at a level that puts him shoulder-to-shoulder with the league’s legends — both past and present.

Getting Rashee Rice back in the lineup has been a huge boost as well. Pairing him with future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce and electric rookie Xavier Worthy gives Mahomes an explosive three-headed receiving threat that stresses defenses all over the field.

But don’t sleep on the ground game here. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt may be the deciding factors in this matchup, especially against a Buffalo defense that has been leaking yards on the ground — they’re giving up a whopping 5.7 yards per carry, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

And then there’s the defense — a loaded Kansas City unit featuring George Karlaftis, Nick Bolton, Trent McDuffie, and tackling-machine Chamarri Conner. Their assignment this week? Slowing down reigning MVP Josh Allen and a Bills offense that can hang points in a hurry.

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025Getty Images

Watch and live stream Bills vs Chiefs in the USA

The Bills vs Chiefs game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. Fans can catch the coverage on Fubo and Paramount+.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bills vs Chiefs worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bills vs Chiefs tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games. 

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Bills vs Chiefs Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes has been back in full "best-in-the-world" mode. He's logged top-10 fantasy finishes in seven of eight starts and is currently riding one of the hottest stretches of his career. He's tossed three or more touchdowns in three straight outings (and four of his last five), while completing at least 70% of his throws in four consecutive weeks after failing to do so once in September. He’s also back above 8.0 yards per attempt in three straight games. The short version? Mahomes has returned to QB1 form — the kind of weekly cheat code we haven’t consistently seen from him the past two seasons.

In the backfield, Kareem Hunt looks set to handle lead duties with Isiah Pacheco likely out (knee). Hunt is practicing fully and should get first crack at touches in an offense that's humming again.

In the passing game, Rashee Rice has stepped right back into a premier role since returning, emerging as Mahomes’ go-to chain-mover and high-volume target. Even though Buffalo has been respectable against wide receivers — top-10 in fewest fantasy points allowed — Rice remains a locked-in top-five play thanks to talent + role + quarterback.

Xavier Worthy, meanwhile, maintains his boom-or-bust WR3 status. He’s a field-tilter and a threat to break the slate on any snap, but his target share and touchdown volatility keep him in that mid-tier dart-throw range. If you play him, you know exactly what you signed up for.

On the other side, the idea that Josh Allen has been slow out of the gate isn’t exactly accurate. His completion percentage (68%), TD rate (6.1%), and yards per attempt (7.9) are all better than last year — when he won MVP. He currently sits as the QB3 in fantasy scoring per game (22.4). And when it's Allen vs. Mahomes, history says fireworks: Allen averages 26.5 fantasy points in their nine head-to-head matchups.

James Cook III rolls into Week 9 after a monster breakout showing that reaffirmed him as Buffalo’s tone-setter on offense. The usage is real, the trust is real, and the big-play ability is clearly real. The only caveat? Kansas City’s run defense has been a brick wall, so his ceiling gets checked a bit — but his role keeps him locked into lineups.

Bills vs Chiefs Game Predictions

This matchup has all the makings of a coin flip. Kansas City trots out the more complete and disciplined defense, while Buffalo hits back with a ground game that's really found its rhythm.

And yes, it might sound like a broken record to say this showdown comes down to Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, but when two teams are this evenly matched, the margins almost always come back to the quarterbacks. One timely throw, one mistake, one moment, that's where this game turns.

The Bills still boast one of the league's most dangerous offenses, but their defense has sprung some leaks. They sit middle-of-the-pack in opponent EPA per play (13th) and a rough 26th in defensive DVOA, not exactly ideal heading into a heavyweight fight. Meanwhile, this year's Chiefs look sharper than the version that went 15-2. The offense is humming again — top five in DVOA and top four in EPA per play — and defensively, they've been even better than Buffalo across the board.

Right now, Kansas City seems just a step ahead, tighter, cleaner, and more complete.

Sure, the Bills Mafia environment will be electric and could tilt momentum early. But over four quarters? I'm siding with the Chiefs to walk into Orchard Park and walk out with a statement win.

Bills vs Chiefs Betting Odds

Spread

Chiefs -2 (-109)

Bills +2 (-112)

Moneyline

Chiefs -130

Bills +105

Total

OVER 52.5 (-109)

UNDER 52.5 (-110)

Form

Buffalo BillsBUF
-Form

  • Carolina Panthers

    9

    -

    40

    Buffalo Bills

    W

  • Atlanta Falcons

    24

    -

    14

    Buffalo Bills

    L

  • Buffalo Bills

    20

    -

    23

    New England Patriots

    L

  • Buffalo Bills

    31

    -

    19

    New Orleans Saints

    W

  • Buffalo Bills

    31

    -

    21

    Miami Dolphins

    W

Kansas City ChiefsKC
-Form

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    28

    -

    7

    Washington Commanders

    W

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    31

    -

    0

    Las Vegas Raiders

    D

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    30

    -

    17

    Detroit Lions

    W

  • Jacksonville Jaguars

    31

    -

    28

    Kansas City Chiefs

    L

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    37

    -

    20

    Baltimore Ravens

    W

Head-to-Head Record

Buffalo BillsBUF

Last 5 matches

Kansas City ChiefsKC

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    32

    -

    29

    Buffalo Bills

  • Buffalo Bills

    30

    -

    21

    Kansas City Chiefs

  • Buffalo Bills

    24

    -

    27

    Kansas City Chiefs

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    17

    -

    20

    Buffalo Bills

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    20

    -

    24

    Buffalo Bills

Useful links

