Where to watch today's Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) head to Highmark Stadium this Sunday for a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Orchard Park, NY.

Both clubs enter Week 11 searching for stability, Buffalo trying to keep pace in a tight AFC East, and Tampa Bay working to stay atop a chaotic NFC South.

Bills vs Buccaneers date and start time

The Bills and the Buccaneers will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium in New York State, NY, on Sunday, November 16, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location New York State, NY

How to watch Bills vs Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Buffalo has stumbled a bit lately, dropping three of its last five, and with the Patriots facing a relatively soft schedule the rest of the way, the Bills can’t afford to fall any further behind in the AFC East race.

Josh Allen continues to carry the offense, completing 70% of his throws for 2,139 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also chewing up 311 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

In support, James Cook has been the workhorse with 166 carries for 920 yards and seven touchdowns, and Khalil Shakir leads the passing game with 45 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns.

Tampa Bay hasn’t been in top form either, dropping two of its last three, and while they still sit comfortably ahead of Carolina in the NFC South, the injury bug has hit hard—especially at wide receiver and across the offensive line. With reinforcements not expected soon, the Bucs need to patch things together quickly as the calendar creeps toward December.

Baker Mayfield has kept the offense afloat, completing 64% of his passes for 2,192 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just two picks. Rachaad White adds balance with 87 carries for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while Emeka Egbuka has become a reliable target, posting 40 catches for 677 yards and six touchdowns.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Bills vs Buccaneers.

In the US, Bills vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch highlights of Bills vs Buccaneers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 11 matchup between the Bills and the Buccaneers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

Streaming the game with a VPN

