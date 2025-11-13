Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Both teams enter this weekend's clash licking their wounds after defeats and desperately searching for a rebound victory — otherwise, their push for the upper rungs of their respective divisions could start to slip away.

The Buccaneers opened the season like a house on fire, rattling off three straight wins against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. Their momentum was halted by a setback against the Eagles, but Tampa Bay quickly got back on track with victories over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints, the only blemish in that stretch being a loss to the Detroit Lions.

That triumph over New Orleans was a defensive clinic, as the Bucs suffocated the Saints' attack to just three points, allowing a mere 3.9 yards per play and only 48 rushing yards while forcing four turnovers. Their own offense wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders, producing 212 total yards and 3.8 yards per snap, but their defense did more than enough to secure the win.

As for the Buffalo Bills, they came storming out of the gate with four straight wins, knocking off the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins, and Saints in impressive fashion. However, the momentum cooled with back-to-back defeats to the Patriots and Falcons before righting the ship against the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo then edged out the Kansas City Chiefs at home in a gritty seven-point win on November 2. The Bills racked up 404 total yards and 23 first downs, converting an efficient 7-of-12 on third downs. Defensively, they were rock solid, limiting Kansas City to just 3-of-13 on third-down attempts and keeping the pressure on all night.

Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

NFL Highmark Stadium

The Bills and the Buccaneers will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium in New York State, NY, on Sunday, November 16, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Buffalo Bills team news

As for the Bills, their trip to Miami proved to be a tough one. Buffalo's offense sputtered early and never fully recovered, trailing 16-0 before eventually suffering a 30-13 loss. Josh Allen did his best to rally the troops, tossing for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while completing 28 of 40 attempts.

James Cook managed 53 yards on 13 carries, though the ground game struggled to find rhythm. In the passing department, Khalil Shakir led the way with seven catches for 58 yards, while Keon Coleman added a touchdown grab among his three receptions for 46 yards.

Bills Injury Report: Ben Bredeson, Luke Haggard, Markees Watts, Haason Reddick, Elijah Klein, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., C.J. Brewer are all questionable. Mike Evans is definitely out.

Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Buccaneers came up short at home last Sunday, falling 28-23 to the Patriots in a bruising affair that slipped away during a sluggish stretch between the second and third quarters—an opening New England seized with precision.

Once again, Baker Mayfield turned in a standout showing, slinging three touchdown passes and racking up 273 yards through the air. Tampa Bay's ground game chipped in 113 yards, giving the offense plenty of punch, but the defense couldn’t hold its own. The unit managed just a single sack and struggled to rattle Drake Maye, who was largely comfortable despite tossing one interception.

Buccaneers Injury Report : Shaq Thompson and AJ Epenesa are out. Dalton Kincaid , Landon Jackson, Taron Johnson , Christian Benford and Joshua Palmer are all questionable.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Bills vs Buccaneers in the USA

The Bills vs Buccaneers game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bills vs Buccaneers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bills vs Buccaneers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Bills vs Buccaneers Fantasy Football

It's a rare sight to see the Bills get pushed around on the field, but that's exactly what unfolded last week against the 3-7 Dolphins. Even in a game where Buffalo never quite found its footing, Josh Allen still managed to deliver for fantasy managers, finishing as a top-10 quarterback for the week. Currently sitting as the QB3 on the season, this year has been one of Allen's quieter campaigns by his lofty standards, but his consistency remains elite. He's landed inside the top 12 in seven of nine games, including three top-five finishes.

This week, the Bills return home for a pivotal showdown with the Buccaneers, a matchup that carries heavy AFC East implications. After that divisional slip-up in Miami, Buffalo’s stranglehold on the division title is hanging by a thread. If they want to keep pace with the Patriots, this contest borders on "must-win" status. And if history tells us anything, it's that Josh Allen thrives when the pressure's at its peak. Expect fireworks as he and Baker Mayfield square off in what could be a fantasy goldmine.

While Jonathan Taylor continues to set the pace for NFL rushers, James Cook isn't far behind, quietly putting together a stellar campaign with 920 yards on 166 carries. Last week in Miami, however, he hit a wall, limited to just 53 yards on 13 attempts after torching the Panthers and Chiefs for 216 and 114 yards in consecutive outings.

Fortunately for Cook, this week's matchup looks far more inviting. The Buccaneers rank in the league's lower third against the run, giving up an average of 100.8 yards per game, and they were just gashed by TreVeyon Henderson for 147 yards. That could spell a bounce-back performance for Cook, who’s more than capable of exploiting soft fronts.

In Tampa Bay's backfield, the touches are starting to even out. Sean Tucker made waves by becoming the first running back all season to crack 50 rushing yards against New England, flashing impressive speed while averaging 5.9 yards per tote. Meanwhile, Rachaad White continued his usual role as the team’s safety valve, hauling in all five of his targets in the passing game.

For years, the Steelers earned praise for unearthing wide receiver gems in the draft—but lately, the Buccaneers are staking their own claim to that crown. From Mike Evans to Chris Godwin, and now rookie standout Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay’s ability to reload at the position is nothing short of remarkable.

Buffalo’s secondary has been fairly stingy against opposing wideouts, ranking in the league’s top half, yet even they couldn't contain Jaylen Waddle, who posted 84 yards and a touchdown last week. With Egbuka emerging as Mayfield's go-to option, this matchup of explosive offenses could turn into a high-scoring spectacle—one that fantasy managers won’t want to miss.

Bills vs Buccaneers Game Predictions

The Bills head back to Orchard Park for Week 11, a welcome sight given how dominant they've been on home turf this season. Buffalo boasts a 4-1 record at Highmark Stadium compared to an even 2-2 mark on the road, a clear sign that they thrive in front of their own fans.

The lone blemish at home came back in Week 5, when the Patriots caught them off guard in a narrow upset. Since then, Josh Allen and company have looked sharper, and they'll be eager to make a statement with the Buccaneers coming to town.

On the flip side, Tampa Bay has been road warriors so far, going 4-1 away from home while splitting their four home contests. Their only defeat outside Florida came in Detroit, a 24-9 loss where they simply couldn’t get the offense clicking. Still, the Bucs have pulled off impressive road wins over the Falcons, Texans, Seahawks, and Saints, proving they travel well.

Even so, with the Bills returning to their comfort zone and desperate to steady their campaign, it feels like the stage is set for Buffalo to reassert themselves and bounce back in Week 11.

Bills vs Buccaneers Betting Odds

Spread

Buccaneers +5.5 (-112)

Bills -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Buccaneers: +200

Bills: -245

Total

49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Form

BUF - Form All Miami Dolphins 30 - 13 Buffalo Bills L

Buffalo Bills 28 - 21 Kansas City Chiefs W

Carolina Panthers 9 - 40 Buffalo Bills W

Atlanta Falcons 24 - 14 Buffalo Bills L

Buffalo Bills 20 - 23 New England Patriots L TB - Form All Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - 28 New England Patriots L

New Orleans Saints 3 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Detroit Lions 24 - 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 - 19 San Francisco 49ers W

Seattle Seahawks 35 - 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Head-to-Head Record

BUF Last 5 matches TB 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 - 23 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 24 - 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33 - 27 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 30 - 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills 14 - 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

