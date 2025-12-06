Where to watch today's Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

When the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have squared off in recent years, it’s usually felt like two AFC heavyweights trading blows on a championship stage. This season doesn’t quite carry that same aura, but that doesn’t mean the stakes aren’t sky-high.

Bills vs Bengals date and start time

The Bills and Bengals will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Bills vs Bengals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Fresh off a dominant showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo sits at 8-4 and is trying to climb the AFC playoff ladder. The Bills are still chasing the New England Patriots in the division race, sitting two games back, and knocking off Cincinnati would go a long way toward tightening the screws in the stretch run. Ever since that massive statement victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 2, consistency has been the missing piece for Buffalo. Now the big question: can they stack wins and keep the momentum rolling by defending their home turf against Joe Burrow and the Bengals?

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s 4-8 record doesn’t tell the full story. Against all odds, the Bengals remain alive in the postseason hunt and are only two games behind the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in a crowded AFC North. After gutting out a huge Thanksgiving win over Baltimore, Cincinnati has another golden opportunity to shake up the standings.

In his first game back from surgery, Joe Burrow wasted little time knocking off the rust, dialing up 261 passing yards and two touchdown strikes versus the Ravens. He’ll need to raise his game even further, though, with another raucous road atmosphere waiting in Buffalo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Bills vs Bengals NFL game.

In the US, Bills vs Bengals is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Bills vs Bengals

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 14 matchup between the Bengals and the Bills will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

