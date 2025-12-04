Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Bills absolutely bulldozed the Steelers in a dominant 26–7 victory. From the opening kickoff, it felt like there was no scenario in which the home team would stay competitive, Buffalo simply imposed its will.

Cincinnati stunned the football world with a 32–14 road win over the Ravens, easily the shocker of the round. And while having Joe Burrow under center always gives you a puncher’s chance, this one belonged to the Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati swarmed Lamar Jackson all afternoon, forcing five turnovers, including three picks, and completely throwing Baltimore’s offense off rhythm.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

NFL Highmark Stadium

The Bills and Bengals will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Buffalo Bills team news

Buffalo didn't just beat Pittsburgh in Week 13, they bulldozed them. The Bills gashed the Steelers for 249 rushing yards, turning the game into a ground-and-pound clinic. It marked Buffalo's biggest rushing outburst since Week 15 of 2023 against Dallas and the most any opponent has hung on Pittsburgh at home since 1975. With three games this season eclipsing 200 rushing yards, the Bills are tied for the NFL lead in that category, and it's no coincidence they sit second in total yards per game (381) and fifth in scoring (28.1).

Running back James Cook was the engine of the demolition, racking up a career-high 32 carries for 144 yards. Not to be outdone, backup Ray Davis chipped in with nine carries for 62 yards, more production than he had in the entire first 12 weeks combined.

Across the full season, Cook has been one of the league's most dangerous runners, sitting second in rushing yards (1,228) and averaging 5.3 yards per tote. His eight rushing touchdowns place him inside the top 10, but the ball-security issues linger, his four fumbles are tied for the second most among NFL running backs.

Then there's Josh Allen, Buffalo's human battering ram at quarterback. The reigning 2024 MVP has punched in 11 rushing touchdowns, second most in the league, while piling up 409 rushing yards, the most of any QB. He's also toted the rock 78 times, third most among quarterbacks. In Week 13, Allen rewrote NFL history, breaking Cam Newton's career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback by scoring his 76th.

Through the air, the Bills continue to take the boom-or-bust route. Allen has 19 passing touchdowns but 10 interceptions, already throwing one in four straight games after tossing just six all of last season. Still, Buffalo's passing game stays diverse. Khalil Shakir leads the way with 569 receiving yards, and per Next Gen Stats, he ranks second among wide receivers in yards after catch (437), a testament to his slipperiness in space. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, despite logging only eight appearances so far, sits second on the team with 448 receiving yards and shares the team lead with four touchdown grabs.

Bills Injury Report: Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable , Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable , Dion Dawkins, OT - Questionable , Spencer Brown, OT - Questionable , Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable.

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Quarterback Joe Burrow didn't just return in Week 13, he announced his comeback with authority. In a 32–14 dismantling of Baltimore, the Bengals star looked every bit like his old self, carving up the Ravens for 261 yards and two touchdown strikes in his first game back from injury.

While Burrow sat out with turf toe from Weeks 3 through 12, Cincinnati's offense sputtered. Over those nine games, the Bengals mustered just 227.4 passing yards and 320.8 total yards per outing, putting up 22.2 points per game, and winning only once. With Burrow running the show, the entire machine shifts into a higher gear. In the three games he’s played, Cincinnati has averaged 217 passing yards and 291 total yards while winning all three and bumping its scoring up to 26.7 points per contest.

Of course, having a weapon like Ja'Marr Chase certainly helps. The star wideout is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (971), owns the second-most receptions (86), and has hit paydirt five times. With Burrow and Chase reunited and rolling, the Bengals suddenly look a whole lot more like the dangerous contender everyone expected in September.

Bengals Injury Report: Cam Sample, DE - Questionable , Jermaine Burton, WR - Questionable , Tahj Brooks, RB - Questionable , Trey Hendrickson, DE -Doubtful , Tee Higgins, WR - Questionable.

Watch and live stream Bills vs Bengals in the USA

The Bills take on the Bengals in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bills vs Bengals worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bills vs Bengals tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Bills vs Bengals Fantasy Football

Josh Allen hit a speed bump in Pittsburgh last week, posting season-worsts of 5.3 yards per attempt and 8.2 yards per completion, numbers that translated into a career-dull 123 passing yards. Not exactly the fireworks Buffalo fans are used to.

But even on an off-day through the air, Allen still found a way to rewrite history. His 38 rushing yards and bulldozing touchdown nudged him past Cam Newton for the most rushing scores ever by a quarterback (76 and counting). That said, even with that milestone, he settled for QB14 in fantasy (16.7 points), making it back-to-back weeks as a QB2 for just the second stretch all year.

That's the bad news. The good news? He's heading back to Orchard Park, and that's where Allen typically turns into a human cheat code. At home this season, he's averaged a league-best 29.6 fantasy points per game, and his "worst" home performance is still 19.4. Translation: when No. 17 plays in front of Bills Mafia, business booms.

Meanwhile, James Cook was the heartbeat of the offense in that gritty win over Pittsburgh, logging a new season-high in carries as Buffalo leaned heavily on their explosive RB. He didn’t just lead the ground game, he topped the team in receiving yards and tied for the team lead in catches. With Cincinnati on deck in Week 14, Cook’s matchup is mouth-watering.

Khalil Shakir may have paced the wide-receiver group in targets, but the production didn’t match the opportunity. After a forgettable outing, Shakir gets a prime chance for redemption against a Bengals secondary that has been a revolving door all season.

On the other side, Joe Burrow finally reappeared on Thanksgiving for the first time since Week 2. And yes, he looked like a guy shaking off rust, 52.2% completion rate and 5.7 yards per attempt won't make the highlight reel. But Cincinnati didn't put him on a pitch count. Burrow dropped back 49 times (second-most in Week 13) as the Bengals dialed up the pass 3% over expectations. He slogged early (46.9% completions and 5.2 YPA in the first half) but sharpened as the game progressed, a very encouraging sign for the Bengals offense and fantasy managers alike.

Nobody benefited more than Chase Brown, who punched in his third straight 100-yard performance. With Burrow back under center, the entire Cincinnati offensive ecosystem rises, and Brown's pass-catching ability was front-and-center again, hauling in seven receptions for 35 yards last week.

Bills vs Bengals Game Predictions

Cincinnati’s offense should look far more dangerous against the Bills than Pittsburgh ever did, with Joe Burrow and company likely moving the ball and hitting paydirt more consistently. The problem? The Bengals' defense is a tough matchup in all the wrong ways against Josh Allen and James Cook. This has the feel of a game where Cook sets the tone early, putting Buffalo in the driver’s seat before the Bengals can settle in.

Burrow will almost certainly mount a late push, that’s what he does, but without a defense capable of delivering a clutch stop, the rally probably falls short. Prediction: Buffalo jumps ahead early and hangs on for a narrow win.

Bills vs Bengals Betting Odds

Spread

Bengals +5.5 (-105)

Bills -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bengals +235

Bills -290

Total

OVER 52.5 (-108)

UNDER 52.5 (-112)

Form

BUF - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 7 - 26 Buffalo Bills W

Houston Texans 23 - 19 Buffalo Bills L

Buffalo Bills 44 - 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Miami Dolphins 30 - 13 Buffalo Bills L

Buffalo Bills 28 - 21 Kansas City Chiefs W CIN - Form All Baltimore Ravens 14 - 32 Cincinnati Bengals W

Cincinnati Bengals 20 - 26 New England Patriots L

Pittsburgh Steelers 34 - 12 Cincinnati Bengals L

Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears L

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets L

Head-to-Head Record

BUF Last 5 matches CIN 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Cincinnati Bengals 24 - 18 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 10 - 27 Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills 21 - 17 Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills 13 - 26 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 20 - 16 Buffalo Bills

