Where to watch today's Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New England Patriots, easily one of the league’s hottest teams right now, will look to keep their eight-game heater alive when they roll into Paycor Stadium on Sunday to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals vs Patriots date and start time

The Bengals and the Patriots will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Bengals vs Patriots on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

New England enters Week 12 at 9–2, sitting comfortably atop the AFC East with a two-game cushion over the 7–4 Buffalo Bills. The Pats are also neck-and-neck with the Denver Broncos for the best mark in both the AFC and the entire NFL. They’ve been flawless away from Foxborough this year, boasting a 5–0 road record—the only team in the league still perfect on the road. After stumbling out of the gates at 1–2, the Patriots have flipped the script in dramatic fashion with eight straight wins.

Rookie QB Drake Maye continues to build a strong MVP narrative, coming off a sharp performance where he carved up the Jets for 281 yards, going 25-of-34 with a score. Last weekend also featured the breakout moment for first-year running back TreVeyon Henderson, who posted 62 yards and punched in two touchdowns, marking his best outing of the season.

Things haven’t been nearly as rosy in Cincinnati. The Bengals limp into this matchup at 3–7, stuck in third place in the AFC North behind the Steelers and Ravens—both hovering at or above the .500 line. They sit just one game ahead of basement-dwelling Cleveland. Cincinnati has gone 2–3 on the road, and momentum is nowhere to be found as they’ve dropped three straight and seven of their last eight overall.

They briefly showed some life last week when Joe Flacco connected with Tee Higgins to knot the score at 7–7, but that was as close as the Bengals would get. They never managed to grab the lead and ultimately watched another game slip away.

Watch highlights of Bengals vs Patriots

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Bengals and the Patriots will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

