Where to watch today's Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Two struggling teams will look to finish the season with a bit of momentum when the Arizona Cardinals meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Bengals vs Cardinals date and start time

The Cincinnati Bengals will clash with the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, December 28, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, December 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Bengals vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service:Fubo

Arizona’s year has unraveled quickly. After opening the season 2–0, the Cardinals have slid to 3–12 and are stuck in the middle of a seven-game skid. They showed some fight last weekend against Atlanta but still came up short in a 26–19 loss at home. That defeat also underscored a season-long issue, as the Cards are now just 2–8 in one-score games. Kyler Murray has appeared in only five games and is done for the year, leaving Jacoby Brissett to handle quarterback duties. The veteran has been steady overall, topping 250 passing yards in most of his starts and compiling 2,911 yards with a strong 19-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Arizona’s biggest weakness, however, remains a lackluster rushing attack.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, sits at 5–10 and is headed toward its first losing campaign since 2020. Even so, there have been some bright spots down the stretch, particularly from younger defenders gaining valuable experience. The biggest boost has been the return of Joe Burrow, who missed a large chunk of the season due to injury. With Burrow under center, the Bengals are 4–2, including last week’s emphatic road win over Miami in which he tossed four touchdown passes. While the season hasn’t gone as planned, Cincinnati at least has reason for optimism heading into this matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs Cardinals NFL game.

In the US, Bengals vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch highlights of Bengals vs Cardinals

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 17 matchup between the Bengals and the Cardinals will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

