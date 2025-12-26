Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) hit the road this Sunday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-10) at Paycor Stadium in a matchup between two teams looking to salvage something from a tough season.

Arizona stumbled out of the gate, going 2-5 through its first seven games. Wins over the Saints and Panthers were the lone bright spots, as losses piled up against the 49ers, Seahawks, Titans, Colts, and Packers. Coming out of the bye, the Cardinals briefly flashed with a victory over the Cowboys, but it was downhill from there. They dropped six straight games to the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Rams, and Texans, leaving them with just three wins through 14 contests.

Cincinnati’s season hasn’t been much smoother. The Bengals went 3-6 before their bye, picking up wins against the Browns, Jaguars, and Steelers while falling to the Vikings, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Jets, and Bears. After the break, things didn’t improve much, as Cincinnati managed just one win, against Baltimore, while losing to the Steelers, Patriots, Bills, and Ravens. Through their first 14 games, that stretch left the Bengals sitting at 4-10 overall.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

NFL Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals lineups

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Cincinnati were firing on all cylinders in its matchup with Miami last weekend. The Bengals found the end zone in every quarter and completely blew the game open with a 21-point third period, cruising to a 45-21 rout.

Joe Burrow was sharp, completing 25 of 32 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Chase Brown chipped in 66 rushing yards on 12 carries with a score, and Ja’Marr Chase did his usual damage through the air, hauling in nine catches for 109 yards. Brown also added two touchdown receptions to cap off a dominant offensive showing.

Bengals Injury Report: DJ Turner II – questionable, Cam Grandy – questionable.

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona went toe-to-toe with Atlanta for much of Sunday, heading into halftime deadlocked at 16-all. The Cardinals couldn’t quite keep pace after the break, though, as the Falcons edged them by a touchdown the rest of the way to seal a 26-19 decision.

Jacoby Brissett finished 16-of-31 through the air for 203 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception. Michael Carter provided a spark on the ground with 65 yards on 11 carries, while Elijah Higgins led the passing attack with seven grabs for 91 yards in the loss.

Cardinals Injury Report: Garrett Williams – questionable , Josh Sweat – questionable , Walter Nolen III – questionable.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Bengals vs Cardinals in the USA

The Bengals vs Cardinals game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bengals vs Cardinals worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bengals vs Cardinals tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Bengals vs Cardinals Fantasy Football

Joe Burrow has looked like he never left. Aside from one rough outing against Baltimore, Cincinnati’s offense has been humming since his return, slicing through defenses with ease. This week sets up as a fantasy goldmine, as the Bengals square off against Jacoby Brissett and an Arizona offense that should be able to keep the scoreboard moving. Neither defense inspires much confidence, which makes this matchup ripe for fireworks. If Burrow is in your championship lineup, this feels like another spot where he can light up the stat sheet and carry fantasy teams home.

Fantasy managers riding with Brown were treated to an early holiday gift last week, as he exploded for three touchdowns in a dominant third quarter. Dating back to Week 8, he’s been remarkably consistent, finishing outside the top 19 at his position just once. With Burrow back at the controls, a date with the Cardinals couldn’t come at a better time. Arizona just surrendered 168 yards and a touchdown to Bijan Robinson, and with Brissett pushing the pace on the other side, this game has shootout written all over it. In matchups like this, a volume-heavy running back is exactly who you want anchoring your lineup.

For the fifth straight season, Chase earned a Pro Bowl nod, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise uneven Bengals campaign. Still, Cincinnati appears poised to end the fantasy season with a flourish. The Bengals-Cardinals clash has the makings of a full-blown fantasy buffet, with both defenses likely struggling to contain the opposing offenses. That puts Chase squarely in position for a monster performance when it matters most.

Higgins chipped in three receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 45-21 win over Miami. While the early score helped prop up his fantasy output, his involvement beyond that was limited. That trend makes him a boom-or-bust option down the stretch, capable of delivering but far from a sure thing week to week.

On the Arizona side, Brissett completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 26-19 loss to Atlanta. The veteran struggled to find a rhythm, and his inefficiency played a role in the defeat. Expectations should remain modest for both him and the Cardinals’ offense over the final weeks of the season.

Carter was the Cardinals’ most productive runner, leading the team with 65 rushing yards while averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. However, he couldn’t find the end zone or contribute as a receiver, which ultimately capped his fantasy usefulness despite the solid efficiency.

Bengals vs Cardinals Game Predictions

Bengals vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread

Cardinals +7 (-105)

Bengals -7 (-115)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +300

Bengals: -380

Total

53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Form

CIN - Form All Miami Dolphins 21 - 45 Cincinnati Bengals W

Cincinnati Bengals 0 - 24 Baltimore Ravens D

Buffalo Bills 39 - 34 Cincinnati Bengals L

Baltimore Ravens 14 - 32 Cincinnati Bengals W

Cincinnati Bengals 20 - 26 New England Patriots L ARZ - Form All Arizona Cardinals 19 - 26 Atlanta Falcons L

Houston Texans 40 - 20 Arizona Cardinals L

Arizona Cardinals 17 - 45 Los Angeles Rams L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 - 17 Arizona Cardinals L

Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Head-to-Head Record

CIN Last 5 matches ARZ 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Arizona Cardinals 20 - 34 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 23 - 36 Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals 23 - 26 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 34 - 31 Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals 13 - 19 Cincinnati Bengals

