Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Green Bay Packers return from a well-timed bye week as they prepare to face the struggling Chicago Bears, who are currently on a three-game skid.

Green Bay entered their bye after a 24-14 defeat at home against Detroit, a result that halted their season-best four-game winning streak. Historically, the Packers haven't been dominant after their bye week, holding a 2-3 record in such games over the past five seasons. Last year, they fell to Denver, 19-17, in their post-bye matchup.

For the Bears, the timing of their bye week seems to have disrupted their momentum. They entered the break with a promising 4-2 record but have since lost three straight to Washington, Arizona, and New England. Chicago's offense has struggled mightily, managing just 27 total points across those three losses, including only 12 combined in their last two games, which has dropped their record to 4-5.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (analyst) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 811 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

The Chicago Bears opened their campaign by dropping two of their first three contests against the Colts and Texans. They then enjoyed a brief surge, posting wins over the Rams, Panthers, and Jaguars. Unfortunately, their form has since dipped, with defeats to the Commanders, Cardinals, and Patriots.

In their most recent outing against New England, the Bears trailed 13-3 at halftime and ultimately suffered a 19-3 defeat. Caleb Williams managed just 120 yards through the air, while D’Andre Swift led the ground game with 59 rushing yards. Keenan Allen topped the receiving efforts, recording five catches for 44 yards.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back K. Amegadjie Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Brisker Defensive Back Questionable Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder N. Sewell Linebacker Questionable Knee B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Smith Defensive Back Questionable Ankle D. Wright Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone K. Gordon Defensive Back Questionable Hamstring T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed D. Taylor Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee

Green Bay Packers team news

The Green Bay Packers began their season with a balanced 2-2 record, bookended by losses to the Eagles and Vikings and victories over the Colts and Titans. They then found momentum, stringing together four consecutive wins against the Rams, Cardinals, Texans, and Jaguars. However, their streak came to an end with a setback against the Lions.

In their November 3 clash with division rivals Detroit, the Packers allowed 17 points in the second quarter and ultimately fell 24-14. Jordan Love threw for 273 yards but also tossed an interception. Jayden Reed stood out in the receiving corps, hauling in five passes for 113 yards.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Questionable Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Wooden Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder J. Jacobs Running Back Questionable Quadriceps K. Clark Defensive Lineman Questionable Toe R. Walker Tackle Questionable Knee J. Myers Offensive Lineman Questionable Wrist G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Alexander Cornerback Questionable Knee E. Williams Safety Questionable Hamstring G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen

