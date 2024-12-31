How to watch and listen to Arizona State vs Texas Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arizona State vs Texas Peach Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals will feature an intriguing matchup between the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (12-2) and No. 10 Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2) in the Peach Bowl. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have defied all expectations this season. Despite being picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12, Kenny Dillingham's squad not only clinched a conference title but also secured a spot in the CFP. Their 45-19 thrashing of Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 7 was a statement victory, with Arizona State dominating on both sides of the ball.

On the other hand, the Texas Longhorns punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a commanding 38-24 triumph over Clemson in the CFP’s inaugural first round. Texas leaned heavily on its ground attack, churning out 292 rushing yards on 48 carries (6.1 YPC). Meanwhile, quarterback Quinn Ewers delivered a sharp performance, completing 17-of-24 passes for 202 yards. The Longhorns’ defense also held firm, limiting Clemson to just 76 rushing yards and stifling their conversion attempts, as the Tigers went 4-for-15 on third and fourth downs.

Arizona State vs Texas Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Date and kick-off time

The Sun Devils will take on the Longhorns in a highly anticipated Peach Bowl on Wednesday, January 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Wednesday, January 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Arizona State vs Texas Peach Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona State vs Texas Peach Bowl

Arizona State vs Texas team news & key players

Arizona State Sun Devils news

After clinching the Big 12 crown with their resounding victory over Iowa State, the Sun Devils earned a first-round bye. In that game, Arizona State excelled both through the air (12.2 yards per attempt) and on the ground (6.9 yards per carry), while their defense forced three turnovers.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt has been a reliable leader for the Sun Devils, throwing for 2,663 yards with a stellar 24:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He has also been a threat with his legs, adding 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns. With leading receiver Jordyn Tyson (75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns) sidelined for the season, Leavitt will depend on wideouts Xavier Guillory (19 receptions for 320 yards and 5 touchdowns) and Melquan Stovall (17 receptions for 253 yards), along with tight end Chamon Metayer (29 receptions for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns).

The heart of Arizona State’s offense, however, is running back Cam Skattebo, who has been nothing short of sensational. Skattebo has piled up 1,568 rushing yards, 506 receiving yards, and an eye-popping 22 total touchdowns this season, making him the Sun Devils’ most dangerous weapon.

Texas Longhorns team news

Quinn Ewers has been the centerpiece of Texas' passing offense this season, amassing 2,867 yards and a 26:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He has connected on 66.5% of his throws, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. His primary targets include wide receiver Matthew Golden (49 catches for 787 yards and 8 touchdowns) and tight end Gunnar Helm (55 catches for 688 yards and 6 touchdowns).

On the ground, the Longhorns boast a dynamic duo in running backs Quintrevion Wisner (191 carries for 973 yards and 5 touchdowns) and Jaydon Blue (126 carries for 710 yards and 8 touchdowns). This balanced offensive attack has been key to Texas’ success.

