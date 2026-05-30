'We don't have Pele or Ronaldo!' - Carlo Ancelotti admits Brazil lack stars heading into World Cup amid Neymar injury fears as coach prioritises team effort

Brazil national team coach Ancelotti has played down the idea that his current roster features a definitive "star" player in the mould of the country's greatest legends. Speaking ahead of a friendly against Panama at the Maracana, the former Real Madrid boss emphasised that the path to World Cup success must be built on a shared workload rather than individual brilliance.

"The more experienced player has to have more responsibility, the younger player has to have less pressure. We all have a lot of responsibility and pressure. And what should we do? Share it. It can't be individual; we have to share the pressure so that it decreases a little," Ancelotti told reporters during a press conference. "Sometimes, we talk a lot about how Brazil doesn't have a star. It might be true, we don't have Pele, Romario and Ronaldo, but we can have a shared responsibility."

He added: "We've worked a lot on defense. We're going to work a lot on that. I don't want to take away the creativity of the attacking players. They have a lot of quality, I don't want to create confusion. Defensively, it's a daily piece of information until the last game of the World Cup. Our work is focused on that. The defenders, full-backs, midfielders, they all have a very important role."