Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Predictions, Picks & Odds | 9/10/26

Week 1 starts with a bang in the NFC West as two big division foes face off in a history-making game. This will be the first-ever NFL matchup played in Australia, with Melbourne’s legendary MCG playing host to the teams on Friday morning local time. Look out for San Francisco’s ace running back Christian McCaffrey, who won the Comeback Player of the Year in 2025 after making a successful return from a serious knee injury. This game will be screened worldwide on Netflix as the action kicks off in one of football’s toughest divisions.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8.35pm - 9/10/2026

Rams -3.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Under 48.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Christian McCaffrey Over 58.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rams to rule at MCG Rams -3.5

The Rams went all the way to the NFC Championship game in 2025, losing a thriller to Seattle, and they look formidable on paper again going into the new season. And while division games are always hard to predict I am backing LA to get past the Niners and start 2026 with a win.

Head coach Sean McVay has two new stars to complement a roster that already boasted four Pro Bowlers, including NFL All-Pro first-teamers Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie have moved over to Inglewood, as has veteran DT Aaron Donald, making the Rams even more of a fearsome prospect on both sides of the ball.

LA went 12-5 ATS in the regular season last year. Its last game against the 49ers ended in a crushing 42-26 win at Levi’s Stadium. Get on the Rams to cover at the MCG on Thursday as they pick up an early W in what will be a hugely competitive NFC West.

Rams vs 49ers Pick 1: Rams -3.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

New-look LA defense to keep score down. Under 48.5 points

LA was no slouch on defense last year, ranking 10th among NFL franchises with an average of 21.3 points given up per game. Add Garrett and McDuffie into that unit and we can only predict an even stronger effort out of possession, which makes the under a smart bet - particularly in Week 1 where both sides may take time to warm up offensively.

Both teams have been nervously watching the progress of key offensive weapons. WR Nacua for the Rams and Niners TE George Kittle have been cleared to play after struggling with injury, but may not be at peak condition for this opener. Niners QB Brock Purdy will be under more pressure than ever facing Garrett, who led the NFL last year with 23 sacks.

Rams vs 49ers Pick 2: Under 48.5 points @ -115 with BetMGM

Christian McCaffrey 75+ Rushing Yards

Given the Rams’ moves to firm up their passing defense, it will be more important than ever for the Niners to hit hard on the ground. Fortunately, they have just the man to make that happen.

McCaffrey averaged 70.7 rushing yards per game during the 2025 season, a terrific return after missing most of the previous campaign with a posterior cruciate ligament tear. The RB was NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and has broken 1,000 rushing yards in all of the seasons in which he has made 16 or more starts in the regular season. Look to McCaffrey to see a lot of carries on Thursday to take the pressure off Purdy and to push for 75+ yards on Week 1.

Rams vs 49ers Pick 3: Christian McCaffrey Over 58.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

Rams vs 49ers at US Prediction Markets

US based sports traders can take positions on tonight's NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on all of the best prediction market apps.

The Rams are early favorites, priced at 65¢ on both Kalshi and Polymarket. Meanwhile, traders are split on the points total. The best value for the over is at Kalshi, with contracts around 51¢, while Polymarket has the under at 50¢.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Start Time

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are meeting in the NFC West division tonight. Both of these teams made the postseason in 2025 and will be keen to start the new season on the right foot with a win in the first NFL game to ever take place in Australia.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Game Details