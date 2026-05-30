Neymar WILL go to World Cup despite injury issue as Carlo Ancelotti reveals timeline on Brazil forward's return

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will lead Brazil into the 2026 World Cup regardless of the calf injury that has hampered his preparation. Speaking from the team’s base in Teresopolis, the Italian coach insisted that the Santos star is making significant progress and will not be dropped from the 26-man roster.

Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Panama: "To be clear, Neymar is going to be with us. We think he can recover for the first match [against Morocco] and, if not, for the second [against Haiti]."

The coach remained firm on his selection choices, adding: "No doubt that these 26 players are going to play in the World Cup."