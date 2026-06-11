'Differences' emerge between Harry Kane & Bayern Munich over contract extension terms as 'powerful clubs' smell summer transfer opportunity

Bayern are facing a nervous summer as internal tensions surface regarding Kane’s future at the Allianz Arena. The England captain, whose current deal runs until 2027, has seen initial talks over a contract extension stall. According to Kicker, there are currently "differences regarding the conditions and the term of the new contract" between the striker and the club hierarchy.

This uncertainty has not gone unnoticed. Financially powerful clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation closely, hoping to capitalise on any breakdown in communication. If Kane does not put pen to paper before the World Cup, it will put Bayern in a precarious position where they may have to consider offers.