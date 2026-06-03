Goal.com
LiveTickets
Harry KaneGetty Images

Translated by

"Maybe that's a good omen for me!" Bayern Munich's Harry Kane sees himself as the favourite for the Ballon d'Or – and defends Thomas Tuchel

Bundesliga
World Cup
H. Kane
Bayern Munich
England
T. Tuchel

After an outstanding season, Harry Kane rates himself as "one of the favourites" for the coveted Ballon d'Or. He also defended Thomas Tuchel, who has faced recent criticism.

"Given the trophies I've won this season and the goals I've scored, I'd be in the running," the 32-year-old Englishman told L'Equipe.

"Especially if England were to win the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada," Kane added, "you could imagine the trophy going to an English player."

  • "Before the tournament, I saw 'Michael (Olise), the Champions League finalists and myself' as the favourites for the award," Kane said. "But I'm not the type to claim I deserve a Ballon d'Or; I let my performances on the pitch do the talking."

    The Ballon d'Or will be presented in London on 26 October. "Perhaps that's a good omen for me. Winning in my home town would be even more special," said the striker.

    Having scored 61 competitive goals for Bayern, the England captain acknowledges, "That's a pretty crazy tally. Once you hit 60 goals, you're in the same stratosphere as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their numbers once felt out of reach to me."

    • Advertisement
  • Tuchel KaneGetty Images

    Kane is pinning his hopes on Tuchel following England's World Cup performance: "I loved him at Bayern"

    Kane believes the ultimate triumph is within reach at the World Cup: "The ambition is, of course, to win. That has to be our goal. We know it will be difficult, but we've come close in recent years." England have not won the tournament since 1966.

    He also places great faith in manager Thomas Tuchel, despite recent media criticism over the coach's controversial squad selections. "At Bayern, I loved his personality, his ideas for the team and the way he got me playing. In a way, he has transferred his methods to the national team," the striker stated.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
England crest
England
ENG
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL