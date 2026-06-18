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'Cristiano Ronaldo must be SAVED from himself!' - Portugal icon still trying to compete with Lionel Messi & Erling Haaland but ex-Man Utd star calls for him to be dropped
Saha calls for Ronaldo to be benched
Former United striker Saha believes that Ronaldo needs to be protected from his own competitive nature if Portugal are to succeed in North America. Following a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo, Saha argued that the 41-year-old’s desire to match the output of younger stars is becoming a hurdle for manager Roberto Martinez.
Speaking via Casinolyze, Saha explained: "Cristiano Ronaldo needs to be saved from himself, because Cristiano is always going to be in competition with [Erling] Haaland, [Kylian] Mbappe, and [Lionel] Messi. He wants to play every minute to break records, that's his mentality and we understand that. But I think he also understands that Portugal needs a high tempo. They want to press and have the energy level at the very top, that will involve making changes.
"Sometimes he has provided a solution for that. His fitness seems to be high, he has worked really hard for those moments and I trust him to react the right way. But he will find that during some games, it will feel hard for him."
- AFP
Martinez under fire for 'favouritism'
The stalemate in Houston has placed Martinez under intense scrutiny, with many questioning his refusal to substitute his captain despite a lack of impact. Portugal struggled to break down their African opponents, and the manager was accused of prioritising his personal bond with the Al-Nassr star over the needs of the team.
Saha suggests that a rotation policy might be the only way to keep Ronaldo fresh for the knockout stages. "The focus on him is hard for the manager," Saha added. "Sometimes he will have to answer unnecessary questions and sometimes you will have to bench Cristiano to allow him to go all the way in this competition."
Henry slams Ronaldo’s 'selfish' movement
The criticism hasn't stopped at his fitness; Arsenal legend Thierry Henry sparked a viral debate by highlighting how Ronaldo’s positioning actually harmed his teammates. During a tactical breakdown of a missed second-half opportunity, Henry pointed out that the veteran's instinct to score himself saw him occupy the same space as Bruno Fernandes, effectively blocking a clear goalscoring path.
Henry was scathing in his analysis, stating: "One thing that's important, people, please at home: the team needs to score, not you need to score."
- Getty/GOAL composite
The hunt for the perfect ending
Despite the tactical concerns, Saha still hopes that the legendary rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi finds a poetic conclusion this summer. With Messi already making headlines with a tournament-opening hat-trick, the pressure has ramped up on his long-time adversary to respond in kind during the upcoming matches against Uzbekistan and Colombia.
Saha concluded by wishing for a trophy for his former teammate: "I think the fair outcome would be for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the World Cup to leave the debate between Messi and Ronaldo unanswered. That's going to be beautiful for every fan. Fans of Messi and fans of Cristiano, no one wins, no one loses. It would be best for football."
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