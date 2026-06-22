Barcelona icon Alexia Putellas to choose next club 'this week' as two NWSL sides push to overtake London City Lionesses in race for two-time Ballon d'Or winner

According to Mundo Deportivo, Putellas 'must resolve her situation this week', with clubs in the NWSL looking to finalise a deal as soon as possible. The U.S. top-flight is currently paused for a month and set to resume on July 16, with tight deadlines in place before that point. A second pre-season will begin in early July, so as soon as next week for some clubs, meaning those in the NWSL looking to sign Putellas are eager to get an answer quickly.

As per the report, the interested parties in the U.S. who are 'best positioned' to sign the midfielder are Boston Legacy and Gotham. The latter, who have been linked with a move for Sam Kerr in recent days too, are the reigning NWSL champions and currently sit fifth in the standings with just over a third of the regular season gone, firmly in a play-off place. Boston, meanwhile, are having a trickier year, in their first season in the NWSL. The team, who have one Barcelona product in the squad in 22-year-old Alba Cano, are third-from-bottom with nine points from their first 12 games.

Both clubs are pushing for a final decision from Putellas, as the NWSL's return nears.