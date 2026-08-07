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Eredivisie

Eredivisie Overview

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'I feel like I'm back' - Barca loanee Ter Stegen targets Ajax revival

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a defiant message after completing a season-long loan move from Barcelona to Ajax, insisting he is fully fit and ready to reignite his career. The 34-year-old German keeper, who struggled with persistent injuries in recent seasons, expressed his determination to secure regular action and rebuild his form in Amsterdam.

M. ter StegenAjax
Sean Steur NXGN GFX

Why Newcastle spent £23m on teenage midfield maestro Steur

Steur has become the latest young star to make the step up from Ajax to the Premier League, completing a shock move to Tyneside having made fewer than 25 appearances for the senior team, and Dutch pundits fear he has made the jump too early - but the player has no doubt he can make an impact in England.

NXGNS. Steur
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Eredivisie, fixtures & results

Thursday 6 August
Cambuur badge
Cambuur
CAM
Excelsior badge
Excelsior
EXC
Friday 7 August
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Telstar badge
Telstar
TEL
Go Ahead Eagles badge
Go Ahead Eagles
GAE
Willem II badge
Willem II
WII
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Fortuna Sittard badge
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
Saturday 8 August
Sparta Rotterdam badge
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1ADO Den Haag crestADO Den Haag00000000
2AZ Alkmaar crestAZ Alkmaar00000000
3Ajax crestAjax00000000
4Cambuur crestCambuur00000000
5Excelsior crestExcelsior00000000
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Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Ajax are the most successful club in Eredivisie history, securing the league title a record 36 times. Their most recent league triumph came at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Eredivisie currently features 18 teams competing in the league, which has been the norm since the 1966-67 season. From its inception in 1956 till 1962, there were 18 teams, too, but the number was reduced to 16 between 1962 and 1966.

Pim Doesburg holds the Eredivisie record for the most appearances, having played in 687 matches over his career. His longevity and consistency between the posts as a goalkeeper made him a standout figure in Dutch football.

Willy van der Kuijlen holds the title of the Eredivisie's all-time top scorer, netting an impressive 311 goals throughout his career. His goal-scoring record remains unmatched in the history of Dutch football.

Dutch great Johan Cruyff has registered the most assists in Eredivisie history, setting up his teammates a scintillating 150 times.

Former Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed is the oldest-ever player to feature in an Eredivise game. Jongbloed was 44 years and 287 days old when he achieved this feat, playing for Go Ahead Eagles against the now-dissolved HFC Haarlem.

Wim Kras made history as the youngest-ever player in the Eredivisie in 1959, debuting as a right winger for Volendam in a game against Ajax at the age of 15 years and 290 days.

Prominent players who have featured in the Eredivisie include legends like Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Luis Suarez.

Rinus Michels, Louis van Gaal, and Guus Hiddink are some of Eredivisie's most renowned managers.

The Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, which is the home to Ajax, is the biggest stadium in the Eredivisie with a capacity of 55,865.

Steven Bergwijn is Eredivisie's most expensive player of all-time, having cost Ajax €31.25 million when signing him from Spurs in 2022.