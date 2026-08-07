Who has won the most Eredivise titles?

Ajax are the most successful club in Eredivisie history, securing the league title a record 36 times. Their most recent league triumph came at the end of the 2021-22 season.

How many teams are in the Eredivisie?

The Eredivisie currently features 18 teams competing in the league, which has been the norm since the 1966-67 season. From its inception in 1956 till 1962, there were 18 teams, too, but the number was reduced to 16 between 1962 and 1966.

Who has made the most Eredivisie appearances ever?

Pim Doesburg holds the Eredivisie record for the most appearances, having played in 687 matches over his career. His longevity and consistency between the posts as a goalkeeper made him a standout figure in Dutch football.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Eredivisie?

Willy van der Kuijlen holds the title of the Eredivisie's all-time top scorer, netting an impressive 311 goals throughout his career. His goal-scoring record remains unmatched in the history of Dutch football.

Who has the most assists in the history of the Eredivisie?

Dutch great Johan Cruyff has registered the most assists in Eredivisie history, setting up his teammates a scintillating 150 times.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Eredivise and how old was he?

Former Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed is the oldest-ever player to feature in an Eredivise game. Jongbloed was 44 years and 287 days old when he achieved this feat, playing for Go Ahead Eagles against the now-dissolved HFC Haarlem.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Eredivisie and how old was he?

Wim Kras made history as the youngest-ever player in the Eredivisie in 1959, debuting as a right winger for Volendam in a game against Ajax at the age of 15 years and 290 days.

Which famous players have played in the Eredivisie?

Prominent players who have featured in the Eredivisie include legends like Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Luis Suarez.

Which famous managers have managed in the Eredivisie?

Rinus Michels, Louis van Gaal, and Guus Hiddink are some of Eredivisie's most renowned managers.

What is the biggest stadium in the Eredivisie?

The Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, which is the home to Ajax, is the biggest stadium in the Eredivisie with a capacity of 55,865.

Who is the most expensive player in the history of the Eredivisie?