AFP
Liverpool and Arsenal on alert as Premier League giants offered chance to hijack PSG move for Mika Godts
Premier League giants alerted
According to TEAMtalk, Premier League quartets Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham have been contacted by intermediaries over the opportunity to hijack a move for Godts. The 21-year-old Ajax winger enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign last term, registering 32 goal contributions. Paris Saint-Germain currently lead the race, having pivoted to the Belgian after missing out on RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande.
- AFP
Jordi Cruyff firm stance
PSG football advisor Luis Campos is reportedly pushing hard to secure Godts to fit into manager Luis Enrique’s long-term project. The player himself is understood to be open to a move to Paris, despite facing fierce competition for places in attack.
However, Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff publicly reinforced the Dutch club’s position in an interview with De Telegraaf. He said: "Ultimately, players like Godts will leave, but only at the right time and for the right price."
Cruyff further reiterated the Amsterdam giants' determination to retain their young talent, adding: "We want to keep him in Amsterdam for at least another year. He is not for sale and otherwise very difficult to buy."
Amsterdam club set price
Further reports from TEAMtalk state that Ajax value the winger at around €60m (£51m), a figure that has not discouraged PSG from continuing discussions. Meanwhile, the English suitors are closely monitoring the situation. Arsenal and Liverpool, in particular, remain active in their search for quality wide options to bolster their attacking depth before the transfer window closes.
- AFP
Late window transfer showdown
PSG remain optimistic about striking a deal, provided talks with Ajax progress constructively over the coming days. With Godts under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until June 2029, the Dutch side hold a commanding negotiating position. The battle for the Belgian international's signature is shaping up to be one of the late-window transfer sagas.
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