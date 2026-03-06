Goal.com
Where to watch and live stream Dutch Eredivisie soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Dutch Eredivisie game broadcast live online and on US TV

The Eredivisie is the top tier of Dutch soccer and has produced some of the biggest superstars of the game from Johan Cruyff through to Virgil van Dijk.

Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord are largely seen as the league's biggest sides. All three are renowned for their success as well as their long history of youth development.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the Eredivisie live this season.

Upcoming Eredivisie TV schedule

FC Groningen vs Ajax
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
NAC Breda vs Feyenoord
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
NEC Nijmegen vs FC Volendam
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select

Eredivisie Streaming Plans and Subscription Costs

ESPN Select$12.99/mo
ESPN Unlimited$29.99/mo
Disney+ Bundle Unlimited Trio$35.99/mo
Fubo Sports + News (ESPN Unlimited included)$55.99/mo
DirecTV Choice (ESPN Unlimited included)$79.99/mo

The Eredivisie is celebrated globally as a primary "talent pipeline," where the stars of tomorrow, from the fabled Ajax academy to the scouting networks of PSV, showcase an exciting, attacking brand of football. For American viewers, the league provides a consistent weekend morning tradition, with matches typically kicking off between 6:30 AM and 2:30 PM ET. While ESPN Select carries the bulk of the "Big Three" fixtures, the integration of ESPN Unlimited into platforms like Fubo and DirecTV has made it easier than ever to switch between Dutch league action and domestic coverage without needing multiple logins. This season has been particularly competitive, with the title race often coming down to the final few matchdays in May.

Where to watch Eredivisie soccer for free

Eredivisie soccer is exclusively to ESPN here in the United States. ESPN channels, as well as all of their official app content are available via both Fubo and DirecTV who both offer new customers free trials of their service.

This means you can watch the latest Eredivisie game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Unfortunately, ESPN's official streaming app does not currently offer a free trial.

Where to watch Eredivisie worldwide

Broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you are able to watch Eredivisie soccer around the world. 

For a specific upcoming game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
NetherlandsESPN
CanadaSportsnet World Now
InternationalTriller TV+
AfricaESPN
LATAMDisney+

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Eredivisie soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

