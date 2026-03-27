Where to watch PSV today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

PSV Eindhoven was formed in 1913 by the employees of Philips in Eindhoven. It is considered one of the three biggest clubs in the Netherlands and boasts of producing soccer greats like Arjen Robben and Ruud Gullit.

Their maiden Eredivisie triumph dates back to the 1928-29 season, and they have won 26 titles to date. In the 1977-78 season, they also won the UEFA Cup and 10 seasons later went on to secure the European Cup (now called the Champions League).

A club rich in history, and winner of the KNVB Cup 11 times, PSV boast of a huge popularity in the USA. Hence, GOAL has compiled the important information that fans in the USA need about PSV's upcoming matches and broadcasts.

Live broadcast of PSV Eindhoven matches

Where to watch PSV Eindhoven documentaries

There are three prominent documentaries made on PSV. The recent docuseries is 'Ever Change a Winning Team', which revolves around the transfer window, and is available on PSV Play. Another documentary named 'Here in the South' sheds light on the club's atmosphere and the journey of the long-staying players. A historical documentary, 'It's unbelievable', highlights the title-winning campaign of PSV in 2007. The streaming information regarding the latter two documentaries is yet to be known.

Where to watch PSV Eindhoven worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch PSV's Eredivisie matches using ESPN. However, the Champions League matches comprising PSV will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Netherlands ESPN Netherlands UK TNT Sports Australia Apple TV Canada DAZN

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch PSV Eindhoven with Spanish commentary

The Champions League matches of PSV can be watched with Spanish commentary in the USA using Paramount+'s Spanish feed. ViX can be a handy platform to enjoy Spanish broadcasts too.