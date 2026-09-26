Lionesses World Cup squad: Who will make the cut in 2027?

England's qualifying campaign for the 2027 Women's World Cup is officially underway. It hasn't gone how the Lionesses would've hoped thus far, with a second-placed finish in the group condemning Sarina Wiegman's side to the play-off route. But the 2023 runners-up are still expected to make the 2027 tournament, even if they are taking the scenic route.