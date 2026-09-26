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World Cup

World Cup Overview

Poland v Argentina: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Infantino to seek new FIFA term

Gianni Infantino is refusing to take a step back from his role as the most powerful man in world football, with FIFA confirming he will proceed with his re-election bid. The 56-year-old remains determined to lead the governing body for another four-year term, even as legal threats and internal revolts continue to mount against his leadership.

World Cup
Lionesses World Cup ladder GFX

Lionesses World Cup squad: Who will make the cut in 2027?

England's qualifying campaign for the 2027 Women's World Cup is officially underway. It hasn't gone how the Lionesses would've hoped thus far, with a second-placed finish in the group condemning Sarina Wiegman's side to the play-off route. But the 2023 runners-up are still expected to make the 2027 tournament, even if they are taking the scenic route.

AnalysisEngland
Ceferin Infantino

Infantino and FIFA accuse UEFA of deliberate smear campaign

World football's governing body have aggressively responded to recent legal threats by accusing their European counterparts of orchestrating a coordinated smear campaign. The bitter legal dispute centres around the controversial and now-abandoned multi-billion investment proposal, which has caused a major political rift between the organisations and their respective presidents.

World Cup
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World Cup, fixtures & results

Monday 14 August
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
1
FT
Tuesday 15 August
Australia badge
Australia
AUS
1
England badge
England
ENG
3
FT
Friday 18 August
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Australia badge
Australia
AUS
0
FT
Saturday 19 August
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
England badge
England
ENG
0
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles