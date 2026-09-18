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Super Cup

Super Cup Overview

GFX Khabib Nurmagomedov Xabi Alonso

MMA icon Khabib brands Madrid stars 'spoiled brats' over Alonso sacking

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has unleashed a furious tirade against Real Madrid's stars following the shock dismissal of Xabi Alonso. The undefeated fighter did not hold back in his assessment of the situation at the Bernabeu, branding the squad "spoiled brats" and insisting that the club should have cleared out the dressing room rather than sacking one of the world's best tactical minds.

Real MadridX. Alonso
FBL-KSA-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRID

Alonso speaks out after Real Madrid dismissal!

Xabi Alonso has broken his silence following his abrupt departure from Real Madrid, issuing a dignified statement that addresses his time in the dugout. The Basque tactician was relieved of his duties just a day after a painful Super Cup defeat to Barcelona, but he refused to show bitterness, instead sending a clear message of gratitude to his squad and the Bernabeu faithful.

Real MadridX. Alonso
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Super Cup, fixtures & results

Monday 1 February
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Tuesday 2 February
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
Friday 5 February
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Kayserispor crestKayserispor86111531219
W
W
W
D
L
2Bursaspor crestBursaspor8611167919
W
D
W
W
W
3Igdir FK crestIgdir FK8512127516
D
W
W
W
W
4Batman Petrolspor crestBatman Petrolspor85121513216
L
L
W
W
W
5Sariyer crestSariyer8422119214
W
D
L
W
W
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Betting spotlight

Why Barcelona and goals remain worth backing in La Liga
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

To purchase tickets for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, the most reliable method is to go to the official WeBook.com platform, which is also the Saudi Pro League’s official ticketing platform.

Yes, in addition, those looking to attend any of the Spanish Super Cup matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, in order to obtain tickets.

Below, you can find a list of the recent Spanish Super Cup during the four-team format years:

YearWinnersRunners-up
2025BarcelonaReal Madrid
2024Real MadridBarcelona
2023BarcelonaReal Madrid
2022Real MadridAthletic Bilbao
2021Athletic BilbaoBarcelona
2020Real MadridAtletico Madrid