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Serie B

Serie B Overview

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From PSG to Serie B! Three-time Ligue 1 champion finds new club

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba has sealed a surprise move to Italian Serie B side Carrarese Calcio after becoming a free agent. The three-time Ligue 1 champion has put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028 with the Apuan outfit, ending his stint in Belgium as he seeks to revitalise his career in Italian football's second tier.

TransfersC. Dagba
Jamie Vardy Cremonese

Sao Paulo target free agent Jamie Vardy

Brazilian giants Sao Paulo have made an initial approach to sign Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy on a free transfer following his departure from Cremonese. The 39-year-old forward is assessing his future options after returning home to England, with the South American outfit considering whether to formalise a direct offer for the veteran striker.

TransfersJ. Vardy
Jamie Vardy Cremonese 2025-26

Vardy linked with STUNNING English football return

Jamie Vardy is reportedly linked with a remarkable return to English football after spending a season in Italy with Cremonese. The veteran striker, who famously fired Leicester City to their miraculous Premier League title in 2016, is currently a free agent and searching for a final challenge in his storied career.

TransfersJ. Vardy
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Serie B, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Hellas Verona badge
Hellas Verona
VER
2
LR Vicenza badge
LR Vicenza
LRV
1
FT
Mantova badge
Mantova
MAN
2
Pisa badge
Pisa
PIS
2
FT
Modena badge
Modena
MOD
2
Empoli badge
Empoli
EMP
1
FT
Thursday 8 October
Avellino badge
Avellino
AVE
Sampdoria badge
Sampdoria
SAM
Friday 9 October
Benevento badge
Benevento
BEN
Cesena badge
Cesena
CES
Virtus Entella badge
Virtus Entella
VEN
Juve Stabia badge
Juve Stabia
JUV
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Palermo crestPalermo5410105513
W
D
W
W
W
2Sudtirol crestSudtirol532093611
W
D
W
D
W
3Mantova crestMantova5320105511
D
W
D
W
W
4Modena crestModena531184410
W
D
L
W
W
5Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC crestAscoli Calcio 1898 FC531174310
W
L
W
D
W
More

Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Genoa hold the record for the most Serie B titles, winning Italy's second-tier six times. Their most recent Serie B title win came in 1988-89.

20 teams contest in the Serie B and battle it out for promotion to Serie A. The first-ever season of Serie B was played in 1929-30 and featured 18 teams.

Luigi Cagni holds the record for the most appearances in Serie B. The former Italian defender played for Brescia and Sambenedettese between 1970 and 1987, making 485 appearances in Serie B.

Stefan Schwoch, a former Italian striker who was a journeyman, scored 135 Serie B goals with five different clubs to become the all-time top scorer in Italy's second division.

Andrea Pierobon is the oldest player to play in the Serie A. The former Italian goalkeeper was 45 years and 307 days when he appeared in his final game ever for Citadella in 2015.

Gaetano Renna is the youngest player to ever feature in a Serie B game. Renna was just 14 years and 89 days old when he played for Brindisi in a game against Cosenza in 1948.

Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi, Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Simeone, Diego Milito, Pavel Nedved, Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini, and David Trezeguet are among the most famous players to have played in Serie B.

Didier Deschamps, Filippo Inzaghi, and Maurizio Sarri are among Serie B's biggest managers of all-time.

Bari's Stadio San Nicola, with a capacity of 58,270, is Serie B's biggest stadium.

Kevin Bonifazi is Serie B's most expensive signing of all-time. Bonifazi was signed by SPAL from Torino for €11 million ahead of the 2020-21 season.