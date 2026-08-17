Jamie Vardy targeted by Sao Paulo as Brazilian giants weigh up free transfer

The pursuit comes as Sao Paulo look to bolster an attack already spearheaded by Jonathan Calleri, who recently committed his future until 2028. It also offers a fresh challenge for Vardy, who established himself as a Leicester icon with 200 goals in 500 games across 13 memorable seasons. Having famously spearheaded the Foxes' fairy-tale 2015-16 Premier League triumph with 24 goals, the veteran returned to England with his family after wrapping up his stint in Italy.

While assessing his next move, Vardy launched the weekly podcast Jamie Vardy's Having A Party with former team-mate Wes Morgan, making it clear he has no plans to pull on a Leicester shirt again and will strictly be cheering them on from the stands.