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Europa League

Europa League Overview

Slovenia v Serbia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024

Tadic confirms Serbia return

Dusan Tadic has officially confirmed his decision to come out of international retirement, ending a two-year hiatus from the Serbian national team. The veteran playmaker revealed the news following NEC Nijmegen’s recent clash with Juventus, citing a renewed desire to represent his country after returning to European football.

D. TadicSerbia
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Europa League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 16 September
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
1
Torreense badge
Torreense
TOR
2
FT
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
5
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
0
FT
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
4
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
Wednesday 14 October
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
Lech Poznan badge
Lech Poznan
LCH
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Hapoel Beer Sheva badge
Hapoel Beer Sheva
HBS
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Juventus crestJuventus11005053
W
2Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace11004043
W
3Sparta Prague crestSparta Prague11004133
W
4Besiktas crestBesiktas11004133
W
5Union St.Gilloise crestUnion St.Gilloise11003033
W
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Betting spotlight

Why Barcelona and goals remain worth backing in La Liga
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Frequently asked questions

Spanish dark horses Sevilla are currently the most accomplished club in Europa League history, winning the competition seven times. Los Nervionenses won their maiden title in 2006, beating Middlesbrough 4-0 in the final. They defended their crown in the next season, before completing a hattrick of wins in 2014, 2015, and 2016 under Unai Emery.

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams. Traditionally, all games were two-legged knockout ties. From 2004 to 2009, 40 teams competed. In the 2009-10 season, when the UEFA Cup was rebranded as the Europa League, a total of 48 teams featured.

Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi, with 96 appearances, holds the record of making the most Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) appearances in history.

If we consider goals scored in qualifying games and when it was the UEFA Cup, then Swedish icon Henrik Larsson leads the charts with 40 goals. However, without qualifying games taken into account, it's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is Europa League's top goalscorer ever with 34 goals.

Sparta Prague legend Borek Dockal has the most assists in Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) history. Dockal made an impressive 24 assists in 62 games in the competition.

Ratko Svilar is the oldest player to ever have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup), with the former Antwerp man taking to the pitch at the age of 44 years and 130 days.

Former Swedish striker Roger Lindevall is the youngest player to ever appear in a Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) game. Lindevall was just 15 years and 335 days when he came on as a substitute for Djurgardens IF in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord on September 29, 1976.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cristiano Ronaldo, Granit Xhaka, Rui Patricio, Giuseppe Bergomi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Dimitri Payet, and Florian Wirtz are among the most famous players to have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup).

Unai Emery, Jose Mourinho, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Giovanni Trapattoni, Franz Beckenbauer, and Diego Simeone are some of Europa League's (formerly the UEFA Cup) most famous managers ever.