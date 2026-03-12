Goal.com
Where to watch and live stream UEFA Europa League soccer March 2026

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Europa League game this season.

Upcoming Europa League fixtures on TV schedule

For fans in the United States, Paramount+ is the indispensable home for the competition, as it holds the exclusive English-language rights to stream every single match live. Whether you are following a specific team or watching the "Goalazo" whip-around show for all the latest scores, our detailed Paramount+ review provides a breakdown of the platform's features, resolution quality, and overall value for soccer enthusiasts.

While most fixtures are exclusive to the streaming service, select marquee matchups and the tournament final are often elevated to linear television. These high-profile games typically air on the CBS Sports Network or the main CBS broadcast channel. If you are a cord-cutter looking to catch these televised games on your local affiliate, our guide on how to live stream the CBS channel outlines the best ways to tune in via services like Fubo and DirecTV.

Because keeping up with multiple competitions can be expensive, many supporters look for ways to reduce their monthly costs. If you are a student, veteran, or senior, you may be eligible for significant savings on your streaming bill; our comprehensive list of Paramount+ deals and discounts covers all current promotional offers to help you watch the Europa League for less. For Spanish-language viewers, coverage remains available through the TelevisaUnivision networks, including TUDN, UniMás, and the ViX streaming platform, ensuring every goal of the 2025-26 campaign is accessible.

READ MORE: Where to watch TUDN channel March 2026?

Where to watch UEFA Europa League for free

Fans in the United States have several ways to stream the action for free by leveraging trial offers. While Paramount+ remains the exclusive English-language home for every match, you can actually access the service at no cost through a Walmart+ 30-day free trial, which includes a Paramount+ Essential subscription as a core benefit. This is currently the most effective way to enjoy an entire month of European football, including the upcoming quarter-final rounds, without an upfront payment.

For those looking to catch select marquee matches that air on linear television, both Fubo and DirecTV are excellent alternatives. These services carry the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and Spanish-language outlets like TUDN and UniMás, which broadcast top-tier Europa League fixtures. Both platforms currently offer a 5-day free trial for new subscribers, making them ideal for watching a specific high-stakes Thursday doubleheader. For a complete look at how these services stack up, you can read our Fubo review or our DirecTV Stream review to see which channel lineup best fits your needs.

If you are looking for permanent free options, the CBS Sports Golazo Network remains a fantastic resource, frequently providing whip-around coverage and select live match broadcasts. Additionally, the Spanish-language streaming platform ViX often airs one featured Europa League game for free on every matchday. 

How to watch the UEFA Europa League from anywhere

If you find yourself outside of your home country during the high-stakes Europa League knockout rounds, you may find that your usual streaming services are geo-blocked. The most effective way to maintain access to your subscriptions, like Paramount+ in the US or TNT Sports in the UK, is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). As of March 2026, top-tier providers like NordVPNand ExpressVPN are the industry leaders for sports streaming, offering the high-speed connections necessary for buffer-free HD video.

READ MORE: Best VPNs for streaming live sports March 2026

Frequently asked questions

Spanish dark horses Sevilla are currently the most accomplished club in Europa League history, winning the competition seven times. Los Nervionenses won their maiden title in 2006, beating Middlesbrough 4-0 in the final. They defended their crown in the next season, before completing a hattrick of wins in 2014, 2015, and 2016 under Unai Emery.

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams. Traditionally, all games were two-legged knockout ties. From 2004 to 2009, 40 teams competed. In the 2009-10 season, when the UEFA Cup was rebranded as the Europa League, a total of 48 teams featured.

Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi, with 96 appearances, holds the record of making the most Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) appearances in history.

If we consider goals scored in qualifying games and when it was the UEFA Cup, then Swedish icon Henrik Larsson leads the charts with 40 goals. However, without qualifying games taken into account, it's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is Europa League's top goalscorer ever with 34 goals.

Sparta Prague legend Borek Dockal has the most assists in Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) history. Dockal made an impressive 24 assists in 62 games in the competition.

Ratko Svilar is the oldest player to ever have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup), with the former Antwerp man taking to the pitch at the age of 44 years and 130 days.

Former Swedish striker Roger Lindevall is the youngest player to ever appear in a Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) game. Lindevall was just 15 years and 335 days when he came on as a substitute for Djurgardens IF in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord on September 29, 1976.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cristiano Ronaldo, Granit Xhaka, Rui Patricio, Giuseppe Bergomi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Dimitri Payet, and Florian Wirtz are among the most famous players to have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup).

Unai Emery, Jose Mourinho, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Giovanni Trapattoni, Franz Beckenbauer, and Diego Simeone are some of Europa League's (formerly the UEFA Cup) most famous managers ever.

