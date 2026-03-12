Where to watch and live stream UEFA Europa League soccer March 2026

Upcoming Europa League fixtures on TV schedule

For fans in the United States, Paramount+ is the indispensable home for the competition, as it holds the exclusive English-language rights to stream every single match live. Whether you are following a specific team or watching the "Goalazo" whip-around show for all the latest scores, our detailed Paramount+ review provides a breakdown of the platform's features, resolution quality, and overall value for soccer enthusiasts.

While most fixtures are exclusive to the streaming service, select marquee matchups and the tournament final are often elevated to linear television. These high-profile games typically air on the CBS Sports Network or the main CBS broadcast channel. If you are a cord-cutter looking to catch these televised games on your local affiliate, our guide on how to live stream the CBS channel outlines the best ways to tune in via services like Fubo and DirecTV.

Because keeping up with multiple competitions can be expensive, many supporters look for ways to reduce their monthly costs. If you are a student, veteran, or senior, you may be eligible for significant savings on your streaming bill; our comprehensive list of Paramount+ deals and discounts covers all current promotional offers to help you watch the Europa League for less. For Spanish-language viewers, coverage remains available through the TelevisaUnivision networks, including TUDN, UniMás, and the ViX streaming platform, ensuring every goal of the 2025-26 campaign is accessible.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League for free

Fans in the United States have several ways to stream the action for free by leveraging trial offers. While Paramount+ remains the exclusive English-language home for every match, you can actually access the service at no cost through a Walmart+ 30-day free trial, which includes a Paramount+ Essential subscription as a core benefit. This is currently the most effective way to enjoy an entire month of European football, including the upcoming quarter-final rounds, without an upfront payment.

For those looking to catch select marquee matches that air on linear television, both Fubo and DirecTV are excellent alternatives. These services carry the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and Spanish-language outlets like TUDN and UniMás, which broadcast top-tier Europa League fixtures. Both platforms currently offer a 5-day free trial for new subscribers, making them ideal for watching a specific high-stakes Thursday doubleheader. For a complete look at how these services stack up, you can read our Fubo review or our DirecTV Stream review to see which channel lineup best fits your needs.

If you are looking for permanent free options, the CBS Sports Golazo Network remains a fantastic resource, frequently providing whip-around coverage and select live match broadcasts. Additionally, the Spanish-language streaming platform ViX often airs one featured Europa League game for free on every matchday.

How to watch the UEFA Europa League from anywhere

If you find yourself outside of your home country during the high-stakes Europa League knockout rounds, you may find that your usual streaming services are geo-blocked. The most effective way to maintain access to your subscriptions, like Paramount+ in the US or TNT Sports in the UK, is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). As of March 2026, top-tier providers like NordVPNand ExpressVPN are the industry leaders for sports streaming, offering the high-speed connections necessary for buffer-free HD video.

