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2. Bundesliga

2. Bundesliga Overview

SV Werder Bremen v FC St. Pauli - Bundesliga

German footballer arrested over fatal 'revenge' poisoning of team-mate

A 35-year-old German amateur footballer has been taken into custody on suspicion of fatally poisoning his team-mate during an end-of-season trip to Dresden. Prosecutors are treating the tragic incident as an alleged act of revenge, with the victim passing away from septic multi-organ failure shortly after returning home with the club last year.

Bundesliga
Czechia v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Wolfsburg provide Eriksen health update

Wolfsburg have confirmed Christian Eriksen will begin an individual rehabilitation programme in Denmark, around a month after collapsing during an international match for Denmark. The German club will remain in regular contact with the midfielder and his medical team as he continues his recovery.

C. EriksenWolfsburg
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2. Bundesliga, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
2
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
1
FT
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
1
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
1
FT
Arminia Bielefeld badge
Arminia Bielefeld
ABI
2
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
2
FT
Thursday 8 October
Eintracht Braunschweig badge
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
Friday 9 October
Magdeburg badge
Magdeburg
FCM
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Hertha Berlin crestHertha Berlin66001771018
W
W
W
W
W
2Nuernberg crestNuernberg65101661016
W
W
D
W
W
3FC Heidenheim crestFC Heidenheim64111412213
D
W
W
W
L
4Wolfsburg crestWolfsburg6321158711
W
L
D
W
W
5Kaiserslautern crestKaiserslautern632164211
W
L
W
W
D
More

Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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Frequently asked questions

Koln, Arminia Bielefeld, and Bochum hold the record of winning the 2. Bundesliga titles the most number of times with four each to their name. FC St. Pauli won the 2. Bundesliga at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, their first title in Germany's second division.

Currently, there are 18 teams contesting in the 2. Bundesliga. Since its inception in 1974 till 1994, there were two divisions of 20 clubs, with 10 clubs in each division. However, since 1994-95, 18 teams contest for the 2. Bundesliga title in the traditional league format.

Willi Landgraf, a former German defender, holds the record for making the most 2. Bundesliga appearances. Landgraf appeared in 508 games in the league and played for Rot-Weiss Essen, Homburg, Gutersloh, and Alemannia Aachen.

Simon Terodde, who recently played for Schalke, is the leading goalscorer of all-time in 2. Bundesliga. The lanky German striker scored 177 goals in 311 games and represented Bochum, Schalke, Stuttgart, Hamburger, Union Berlin, and Duisburg.

Former German goalkeeper Peter Eich is the oldest player to feature in a 2. Bundesliga game, achieving the feat at the age of 44 years and 330 days in May 2006.

Turkish midfielder Efe-Kaan Sihlaroglu was just 16 years and 142 days old when he made his debut for Karlsruher against Hannover in 2021, thus making him the youngest player ever in the 2. Bundesliga.

Rudi Voller, Simon Terodde, Ottmar Hitzfeld, and Niclas Fullkrug are among the most famous players to have played in 2. Bundesliga.

Friedhelm Funkel, Ralph Hassenhuttl, Ralf Rangnick, and Klaus Augenthaler are among the most renowned managerial names in 2. Bundesliga history.

Berlin's Olympstadion, which is home to Hertha BSC, is the biggest stadium in 2. Bundesliga with a capacity of 74,475. It is Germany's second-biggest football stadium after Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

Davie Selke is the most expensive 2. Bundesliga signing of all-time. Selke was bought for €8 million from Werden Bremen by RB Leipzig in 2015.