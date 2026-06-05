Canada vs Republic of Ireland Predictions: Canucks seek final boost

We’re backing the co-hosts to get one more win before the main event gets underway next week.

Best Predictions for Canada vs Republic of Ireland

Canada to win and under 2.5 goals @ +240

Both teams to score - no @ -150

Jonathan David as anytime goalscorer @ +120

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Another confidence boost for the Canucks

Canada’s clash with Bosnia is just a few days away. This will be their final opportunity to complete preparations ahead of the fixture. Jesse Marsch may make some changes and will be keen to avoid any injury setbacks. They should still have enough to secure the win, especially as they have more at stake than their opponents.

The co-hosts were dealt a blow recently when it was confirmed that Marcelo Flores will miss the tournament with an ACL injury. Alphonso Davies is likely to sit this one out as a precaution. Meanwhile, Caoimhín Kelleher, Dara O'Shea, Jayson Molumby and Jack Moylan have left the ROI camp.

Heimir Hallgrímsson may try out some new players, with plenty of youngsters in his ranks. With that in mind, we’re backing Canada to get the result at Stade Saputo.

Canada vs Republic of Ireland Prediction 1: Canada to win and under 2.5 goals @ +240

Canada’s defensive strength on display

Les Rouges have done really well defensively. They have kept clean sheets in three of their four matches in 2025 and six in their last seven going back into last year. Marsch’s team may not score too many goals, but they’ve become very difficult to beat.

The Irish aren’t exactly a free-scoring outfit, either. They netted five against Grenada last month, but they only managed one goal across matches against North Macedonia and Qatar. The hosts will back themselves to keep the visiting side at bay.

We’re tipping a home win to nil in Montreal, with the Canadians eager to keep their impressive defensive run going.

Canada vs Republic of Ireland Prediction 2: Both teams to score - no @ -150

Jonathan David to lead the scoring market

Jonathan David is seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net, and it’s not difficult to see why. The Juventus forward is already his nation’s top goalscorer, and his next goal will be his 40th. The Juve season was not brilliant, but he’ll be desperate to rediscover his form before the WC kicks off.

David has scored twice in his last eight international appearances. However, he had previously found the net 10 times in 15 games. The 26-year-old definitely has the quality and will be keen to showcase it on home soil over the next few games.

Troy Parrott is understandably viewed as Ireland’s most likely scorer, followed by Chiedozie Ogbene. The visiting side might not even find the net at all. We’re backing the former Lille man in Quebec.

Canada vs Republic of Ireland Prediction 3: Jonathan David @ +120

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Canada 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Goalscorers prediction - Canada: Jonathan David

With their World Cup opener on the horizon, Canada have one last chance to finalise their preparations. The Canucks have had a solid 2026, going unbeaten in four games and keeping three clean sheets along the way. They saw off Uzbekistan with a 2-0 win earlier this week, and Jesse Marsch will be confident of getting a result in Montreal.

As for the Republic of Ireland, Heimir Hallgrímsson is expected to experiment in this friendly. The Boys in Green were left devastated in March when Czechia ended their qualification hopes via a penalty shootout. Since then, they have not conceded a goal, winning two of their three matches.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Republic of Ireland

Canada expected lineup: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Ahmed, Larin, David

Republic of Ireland expected lineup: Travers, O’Brien, Collins, Abankwah, Coleman, Coventry, Hodge, Scales, McGrath, Ogbene, Parrott