Best March Madness Betting Promos: Get $5K+ in CBB Bonus Bets 2026

March Madness Betting Promos

March Madness Sportsbook March Madness Bonus Code March Madness Betting Promo Fanatics GOALBONUS Bet $5 Get $200 FanCash Instantly + Profit Boost Tokens or $1,000 in FanCash BetMGM GOALMAX Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win FanDuel No Bonus Code needed just use our link and sign up Get Up To $300 Back in Bonus Bets! Caesars GOALMAXDYW Get 10 Profit Boost Tokens - Double your Winnings bet365 No Bonus Code needed just use our link and sign up Bet $5 Get $365 Win or Lose or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Borgata GOALBOR Bet $20, Get $100 in Bonus Bets! theScore Bet GOALMAX Bet Reset up to $1000! DraftKings No Bonus Code needed just use our link and sign up Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 100 NCAA Tournament Winner Profit Boost! HardRock Bet No Bonus code needed just sign up and use our link Get 10x 100% Profit Boost Tokens!

March Madness Betting Promos Reviewed

With the nations biggest basketball tournament set for the next few weeks, our sportsbook expert do not want anyone to miss out on any March Madness betting promos.

They have broken down the best available in the US right now, bearing in mind value, ease of use and of course how goo they are for College basketball fans.

Fanatics Sportsbook – Get $200 FanCash + Profit Boost Tokens Or $1,000 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: GOALBONUS

Make a simple $5 qualifying wager on any March Madness contest and receive $200 or up to $1,000 in FanCashthat can be used as bonus bets.

Join Livvy Dunne with the Profit boost tokens, allows you to boost your wagers potential profits, and get up to double your winnings.

Or play make uise of the $1,000 offer, tailored for long‑term players who will make great bonus bets throughout the March Madness weeks.

Fanatics is ranked near the top because it turns a single tournament wager into an extended bankroll through FanCash. Instead of a one‑off boost, one $5 qualifying play can fuel weeks of action.

It’s especially appealing for bettors who use March Madness as a springboard into other sports.

BetMGM – Get Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets

BetMGM Bonus Code: GOALMAX

Place one qualifying first wager on a March Madness game and get it back in site credit (up to $1,500) if it doesn’t cash.

Best suited for bettors who want to take a bigger initial stance on a side or total with a built‑in safety net.

BetMGM is slotted second because it caters to higher‑stakes players who want protection on a larger first opinion during the tournament.

Being able to recoup a losing opening wager in betting credit keeps you active for the rest of March Madness. It suits users comfortable with bigger tickets who still want downside cushioning.

FanDuel – Get Up To $300 Back in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Not Needed

Place a qualifying first wager on a March Madness matchup and receive up to $300 back in bonus bets if it loses.

Ideal for casual bettors who want a big side, total, or prop and want a to be covered in case it doesn't land.

FanDuel sits just behind BetMGM because the payout is smaller, but the structure is still powerful.

A well‑timed first bet unlocks a sizeable pool of credit you can spread across alternate lines, live wagers, and parlays. It’s especially appealing if you enjoy tinkering with multiple smaller tickets after your first angle lands.

Caesars Sportsbooks – Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: GOALMAXDYW

Your first March Madness wager can come with double profits thanks to Caesars profit boost tokens.

Ten tokens means 10 chances at getting double winnings and across a tournament like March Madness the possibilities are endless.

Perfect for the rookie or the veteran, who doesn't want a shot at extra profits. Power up your bankers for more profits or take a big swing with massive potential. Everyone can make use of the Caesars promo code.

Caesars is positioned in the middle of the rankings because it offers solid, flexible value without requiring high‑roller stakes.

Matching your first ticket win or lose ensures you walk away with extra firepower for later‑round matchups and props. It’s a natural fit for mid‑stakes players seeking reliable value and straightforward mechanics.

bet365 – Bet $5, Get $365 (Win or Lose) Or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

bet365 Bonus Code: GOALBET

Wager $5 on any March Madness matchup and unlock $365 in bet credits whether your ticket wins or loses.

Ideal for smaller bankrolls that want broad action across the early rounds of the tournament.

Or get your first wager back, up to $1,000. Take a swing, win big, or get the chance to go again.

bet365 is ranked first because it delivers strong value from a tiny $5 qualifying stake, regardless of the outcome.

This setup lets you build a full March Madness card without committing much cash. It’s especially attractive for new or casual college hoops bettors seeking instant depth.

theScore Bet – Bet Reset Up to $1,000

theScore Bet Promo Code: GOALMAX

Place your first wager on a March Madness game and receive a “bet reset” up to $1,000 in site credit if it does not win.

Built for players comfortable taking a sizeable initial swing but wanting a fallback plan.

theScore Bet sits in the upper middle of the pack because it blends higher potential stakes with meaningful protection.

The reset structure encourages you to back a favorite or underdog confidently, knowing you have credit if that first opinion misses.

It’s especially attractive for users who anchor their tournament plan around one or two larger plays.

DraftKings – Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 100% NCAA Tournament Winner Profit Boost!

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Not Needed

Wager $5 on a qualifying March Madness game and get $200 in site credit if that first ticket settles as a winner.

Great for users with one strong early‑round read who want to turn a small outlay into a deep slate of additional plays.

DraftKings ranks highly because the upside on a $5 qualifying stake is substantial once your pick hits. Turning one accurate call into $200 in site credit gives you plenty of ammunition for live markets and parlays.

It suits confident, analysis‑driven bettors who like capitalizing on a single sharp opinion.

Hard Rock Bet – Ten 100% Profit Boost Tokens

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Not Needed

Sign up through our link and collect ten separate 100% profit boost tokens for eligible March Madness wagers.

Perfect for low‑ to mid‑stakes bettors who prefer many smaller, high‑ceiling plays over one large commitment.

Hard Rock Bet is placed slightly lower than the big‑credit offers because it doesn’t provide direct wagering funds, but the upside on correctly used boosts is significant.

Doubling potential profit on carefully chosen moneyline underdogs or multi‑leg parlays can noticeably enhance returns without raising your base stake. This setup is ideal for users who enjoy hunting value spots throughout the bracket.

Borgata – Bet $20, Get $100 in Bet Credits

Borgata Sportsbook Promo Code: GOALBOR

Wager $20 on a qualifying college basketball tournament game and receive $100 in wagering credit after settlement.

Attractive for casual players looking for a clean 5x return in site credit on a modest initial stake.

Borgata ranks just below the larger match and protection offers but still provides a strong multiplier on a relatively small outlay

With $100 in credit from a $20 qualifying wager, you can create several smaller tickets across totals, halves, and player markets. It’s a great middle‑ground option for users who don’t want to go big but still want meaningful added value.

Choosing a March Madness Betting Promo

It is crucial that you choose the best welcome offer or set of bonus bets for your NCAA tournament bankroll and style of betting, don't just go chasing value.

A small initial wager with a set of handy bonus bets could be best, especially for new or unsure bettors. $1000 in bonus bets its great, but will require some intense wagering, perhaps better for a players with some experience under their belt?

Our expert has taken a look at all of our offers and picked out a few of the best, catering to all types of bettors.

Best Rookie March Madness Betting Promo

For brand‑new college basketball bettors, bet365, Bet $5, Get $365 (Win or Lose) is a standout.

You only need a $5 qualifying wager on a March Madness game to unlock $365 in bet credits, no matter whether that first ticket wins or loses.

The low entry point and high return in site credit give rookies room to explore spreads, totals, and props without overcommitting real money.

This works well as both an NCAA and NBA betting promo for new users because it doesn’t punish you for getting that first pick wrong, and with a ton of games coming up, plenty of opportunities to get back on top.

You’re effectively turning one small stake into a full slate of tournament action, ideal if you’re still learning how college basketball markets move. Instead of sweating one game, you can spread credit across several matchups.

Best Veteran March Madness Betting Promo

For more experienced players, BetMGM, Get Up to $1,500 Back in Bet Credits if Your First Bet Doesn't Win is built with larger stakes in mind for the experienced player.

You can place a single qualifying first wager on a March Madness game and receive it back in site credit (up to $1,500) if it doesn’t cash.

This structure appeals to seasoned bettors who are comfortable backing an edge with a bigger ticket but still want a safety net on that opening position.

Veteran college hoops fans often have strong opinions on certain matchups, and this offer lets you lean into that analysis without walking away empty‑handed if you’re wrong.

By ranking highly for experienced users, BetMGM gives serious bettors a way to take a bold early stance while preserving capital for later rounds.

How to Claim a March Madness Betting Promo

Before jumping into any of these offers, it helps to know the general steps to make sure your March Madness bonus tracks and pays out as expected.

Choose a legal, licensed sportsbook from the list above and follow our secure sign-up link. Create a new account with accurate personal and contact information. Enter the relevant March Madness bonus code during registration or deposit if one is required. Make at least the minimum qualifying deposit and/or purchase specified in the offer terms. Place your first eligible bet (correct stake size and minimum odds) on a March Madness game. Wait for that wager to settle if needed so your bonus bets, boosts, or credits can be awarded. Use your awarded bonus bets, profit boosts, or site currency on eligible college basketball markets throughout the tournament.

March Madness Betting Promos and Bonuses

Alongside welcome offers, the major sportsbooks you’re featuring also roll out ongoing college basketball specials once Duke, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida begin their runs as No. 1 seeds.

With Miami (OH) battling through the First Four for an 11‑seed spot, these deals can really matter.

These existing customer promos add extra value as you follow every tip‑off from Dayton to the championship game.

They’re especially useful if you’re building parlays, targeting top seeds, or looking to stay engaged across multiple days of March Madness action.

CBB Same Game Parlay Boosts with DraftKings

DraftKings routinely offers college basketball parlay and same game parlay profit boosts during March Madness, often tied to marquee matchups.

You might see a boost token you can apply to a same game parlay built around a No. 1 seed like Duke or Arizona for enhanced returns.

Those parlays often combine spread, total, and player stat legs into a single ticket at an improved payout if every selection wins.

It’s a popular way to back heavy favorites while still shooting for a higher overall return.

NCAA Tournament Parlay Insurance with FanDuel

FanDuel frequently runs parlay and same game parlay insurance on select NCAA Tournament matchups.

Your stake can be returned as site credit if exactly one leg loses in a qualifying multi‑leg college basketball parlay.

This kind of offer is especially useful when you’re stacking multiple outcomes involving heavy favorites such as Michigan or Florida.

You keep the upside of a large parlay payout while adding a layer of protection if one piece of the ticket goes sideways.

Extra Profit Boost Tokens with Caesars

Caesars has been distributing 100 percent profit boost tokens that can be applied across conference tournaments and March Madness college basketball games.

Sometimes, a small qualifying wager unlocks multiple boosts usable on NCAA contests.

You can apply a boost to a wager on a featured matchup, like a Florida opening‑round game or a later‑round clash involving another top seed.

Within the stated stake limits, you’re effectively doubling the profit portion of a winning ticket.

Boosted CBB Odds & Prices with bet365

bet365 regularly posts enhanced odds and parlay boosts on college basketball during major events, including the NCAA Tournament.

These specials can appear on sides, totals, or multi‑game tickets tied to the day’s biggest matchups.

On busy days when Miami (OH) is on the First Four slate and the No. 1 seeds are preparing for their first games, you’ll often find improved prices or parlay‑boosted returns on tickets that chain together several tournament matchups.

Look out for 'Super Boosts' or 'Bet Boosts' on any of the March Madness odds markets.

How We Rate March Madness Betting Promos

We look beyond big headline numbers and focus on how much real value a March Madness promo can deliver to different types of bettors.

That means balancing potential returns with the cost of qualifying wagers, how easy an offer is to use, and how it fits college hoops habits.

Each promo is evaluated on factors like wagering requirements, minimum odds, event fit, expiry windows, and how simple it is to sign up and claim. Low hurdles and flexible usage usually mean more practical value for everyday tournament betting.

Bonus Value

Bonus value covers how much extra betting power you get and how that stacks up against the required qualifying stake. A low entry amount paired with a strong effective multiplier is a big plus for most March Madness players.

We also consider how easily that value can be turned into withdrawable winnings. Offers that let you bet with minimal restrictions and reasonable odds requirements score better than those that look big but are hard to convert.

March Madness Tailored Betting

We rate promos higher when they are clearly tailored to college basketball and the NCAA Tournament schedule. That includes specific mentions of March Madness, CBB markets, and flexibility across rounds from the First Four to the Final Four.

Promos that work on key college basketball bet types—spreads, totals, moneylines, and parlays—are especially valuable. When an offer aligns with how people actually bet the tournament, it earns a better score.

Bonus Expiration Window

Expiration windows matter because short timelines can push players into rushed or low‑quality wagers. We favor March Madness offers that provide enough time to use credits across several slates rather than forcing action in a single night.

Longer windows also let you target specific rounds or matchups instead of betting everything immediately. That flexibility is ideal if you prefer to wait for lines on particular seeds or upset spots.

Ease of Qualifying for Readers

Qualifying requirements include minimum odds, eligible markets, and stake sizes needed to trigger an offer. The lower and simpler these requirements are, the better the promo is for most bettors.

We mark down offers that restrict you to narrow markets or very high minimum odds. In contrast, promos that work on standard spreads, totals, and moneylines at reasonable prices are considered more player‑friendly.

Simple Registration Process

We also consider how quick and intuitive it is to register and claim the offer. A streamlined sign‑up with clear steps and minimal friction helps you get from registration to your first March Madness wager without confusion.

If an offer requires multiple hidden steps or hard‑to‑find codes, it scores lower, even if the headline value looks strong. The best promos combine strong value with an easy path from sign‑up to betting on the next tip‑off.

Easy Guide to March Madness Betting

Whether this is the first time you've wagered on the Big Dance or you're just looking for a quick refresher, we've got you covered. March Madness betting sites offer a massive menu of options, but these core markets are the easiest to dive into.

Moneyline:

This is the simplest way to play—you are just picking which team wins the game.

If you back a heavy hitter like Kansas on the moneyline, your ticket cashes as long as they win the game outright.

Spreads:

Here, you are betting on the specific margin of victory.

If Duke is listed at -6.5, they have to win by at least 7 points for your bet to cover; conversely, if you take the underdog at +6.5, they can win the game or lose by 6 points or fewer.

Totals (Over/Under):

This is a wager on the collective points scored by both programs.

If the line is set at 147.5 and you take the over, you’ll need the final score to add up to at least 148 points.

Prop Bets:

These allow you to bet on specific occurrences within a single game.

Team props might involve a line like “Team A over 8.5 made three-pointers.”

Player props function like NBA betting; for instance, you might bet “Player X over 17.5 points,” similar to taking Luka Doncic to go over his points total in a pro game.

Parlays:

This involves stacking multiple picks into a single wager to chase a much larger payout.

You could parlay three different moneylines across the bracket, or create a Same Game Parlay by hitting the spread, total, and a player prop in one specific matchup. Remember, every single "leg" must win for the parlay to pay out.

Futures:

These are long-term wagers on big-picture outcomes like “March Madness Champion,” a “Final Four Appearance,” or the “Most Outstanding Player.”

It’s exactly like betting on an NBA squad to hoist the trophy or a superstar to win the MVP award at the end of the season.

March Madness Rounds

Whether you're pulling for your alma mater or just following your favorite CBB powerhouse, staying on top of the schedule is vital for your bracket's survival. Here are the essential dates every fan and bettor needs to circle on the calendar.

First Round – March 19th - March 20th

Second Round – March 21st - March 22nd

Sweet 16 – March 26th - March 27th

Elite Eight – March 28th - March 29th

Final Four – April 4th

NCAA Championship Game – April 6th

NCAA Tournament Promo Types Explained

NBA betting sites roll out several types of March Madness sign‑up offers and promos for new players in the US. Each style suits a different bettor profile, so it’s worth understanding how they work and what terms can affect real value.

We look at who each promo is best for, how hard it is to unlock, and which conditions—like wagering requirements or minimum odds—players need to watch closely.

Lower hurdles and flexible usage usually translate to better outcomes for most college basketball fans.

Bet and Get Promos

Bet and get promos ask you to place a small qualifying wager, then reward you with a much larger amount of betting credit once that wager is placed or settles. They’re common around March Madness, with typical structures like “Bet $5, Get $150.”

These are ideal for new or casual bettors who want big bankroll depth from a low entry cost. Key terms to check include the required stake, eligible markets, and how many times you need to roll over any credit before cashing out.

No Deposit Bonuses – Rare

No deposit bonuses give you a small amount of credit just for registering, with no upfront funding required. They’ve become rare in US sports betting and usually arrive in modest amounts, often around $5–$10.

They’re best for ultra‑cautious new users who want to test a sportsbook before depositing. Watch for strict wagering requirements, market restrictions, and short expiry windows, which can make it harder to turn these small tokens into withdrawable winnings.

Deposit Bonuses

Deposit bonuses match a percentage of your first funding amount, often up to a stated cap. For example, a book might offer a 100 percent match up to a set limit, credited as site funds that must be wagered.

These offers suit players planning to deposit more and bet regularly through March Madness and beyond. Important details include the match percentage, maximum bonus, rollover requirement, and eligible markets, all of which determine how realistic it is to clear the offer.

No Sweat / First Bets Returned

“No sweat” or “second‑chance” first bets refund your initial stake as site credit if that first wager loses. You use your own money up front; if the bet wins, you keep normal profits, and if it loses, you receive a credit refund up to the stated limit.

These promos are best for bettors confident in one early March Madness opinion but wanting a safety net. Always check the maximum refund size, minimum odds, and how any returned credit must be used, including expiry and whether it needs to be wagered once before withdrawal.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts increase the price on selected markets, such as specific March Madness sides, totals, or parlays. They raise potential payouts without forcing you to raise your base stake, which is attractive during busy tournament slates.

Boosts work well for bettors who already liked a side or parlay at the original price and now get extra value. Look closely at maximum stake limits, eligible markets, and whether boosted bets can be cashed out early, as those factors shape real‑world upside.

Responsible Gambling on March Madness

March Madness is one of the busiest betting periods of the year, which makes responsible gambling tools especially important.

All licensed US sportsbooks offer features like deposit limits, time limits, reality checks, and self‑exclusion to help you keep play under control.

If betting ever stops feeling fun, you can also lean on state and national support services.

Options include the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1‑800‑GAMBLER, state‑run resources highlighted during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and non‑profit organizations like RG.org and the National Council on Problem Gambling.