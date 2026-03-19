Best March Madness Betting Sites: Top CBB Sportsbooks for the First Round

March Madness Betting Sites

March Madness Betting Sites March Madness Odds CBB Betting Markets March Madness Promos 1 . BetMGM 5/5 4.8/5 Basketball Parlay Boosts 2 . Fanatics 4.8/5 4.9/5 Fair Play Policy 3 . Caesars 4.8/5 4.8/5 Caesar’s Real life rewards 4 . FanDuel 4.8/5 4.8/5 Profit Boosts and Bet back tokens 5. bet365 4.7 /5 4.8/5 CBB Early Payout 6. DraftKings 4.7/5 4.7/5 Profit boosts up to 110% 7. theScore Bet 4.5/5 4.7/5 ESPN Stats/Integration 8. Hard Rock Bet 4.4/5 4.6/5 Double winnings on first 10 bets 9. Borgata 4.5/5 4.5/5 NJ specific deals

March Madness Betting Sites Ranked

Below is a straight-to-the-point breakdown of what really matters out for each betting site when it comes to their March Madness betting options. Our experts spend hours researching and developing, so to let you pick the college basketball sportsbook that is best for you.

1. BetMGM

BetMGM’s CBB section leans into variety and structure. The March Madness hub usually highlights key games, specials, and live spots in a way that feels curated rather than chaotic.

It’s easy to pivot from a big-name matchup to a mid-major second-half line in a couple of taps.

Same game parlays and prebuilt tickets help you quickly turn your reads into structured wagers, which is invaluable during the tournament when games overlap constantly.

The parlay builder is particularly friendly if you like combining spreads, totals, and team props into one ladder.

Why Choose BetMGM for March Madness? Pros Cons Organized March Madness hub that surfaces key CBB games and markets. Odds aren’t always the absolute best across every market. Strong same game parlay builder tailored to busy bettors. Integration with a broader rewards program for long-term value.

Check our our BetMGM bonus code breakdown?

2. Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook brings a modern, merch-driven personality to CBB betting.

The March Madness section is typically sleek and easy to scan, with featured games, live options, and key props placed front and center for quick access.

You’ll usually find a strong mix of spreads, totals, and team props, with live betting that feels smooth and responsive. For users who like betting while switching between broadcasts, the layout works well on mobile.

Why Choose Fanatics Sportsbook for March Madness? Pros Cons Fresh, modern interface that’s easy to navigate on busy slates. CBB menu may feel slightly leaner than the biggest legacy books on some smaller games. Solid mix of CBB markets and live betting options. FanCash system ties your wagers into broader fandom and rewards.

Check our our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code breakdown?

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars offers a clean, odds-focused CBB experience that appeals to bettors who care about pricing and structure. The interface keeps things straightforward: spreads, totals, moneylines, and core props are easy to find without flashy distractions.

You’ll often see competitive lines on big tournament games and a solid range of markets, especially for power-conference matchups.

Live betting is reliable, and the layout makes it straightforward to follow multiple games at once while keeping your slip under control.

Why Choose Caesars Sportsbook for March Madness? Pros Cons Simple, odds-forward layout ideal for focused CBB betting. Interface can feel slightly less modern than some rivals. Competitive lines on high-profile March Madness matchups. Good navigation for tracking multiple games on busy days.

Check our our Caesars Sportsbook promo code breakdown?

4. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel’s CBB and March Madness experience thrives on polish and speed. The app is among the smoothest in the space, which matters when you’re trying to bet into a number before it moves during a big game.

The March Madness section usually highlights key matchups and same game parlay opportunities, with clean presentation of spreads, totals, and alt markets.

In-play betting is intuitive, and odds are displayed in a way that makes quick decisions feel comfortable.

Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook for March Madness? Pros Cons One of the smoothest, most user-friendly apps for March Madness. Some niche CBB markets may be less robust than specialist books. Great CBB same game parlay tools on marquee matchups. Strong, intuitive live-betting layout.

Check our our FanDuel Sportsbook promo code breakdown?

5. bet365

bet365’s March Madness experience feels built for people who actually watch and bet college hoops, not just pop in for the Final Four.

You get fast markets, intuitive navigation, and early lines on both power conferences and smaller programs.

The CBB menu typically features deep game props, alternates, and live options that make it easy to lean into a specific game script.

Live betting is particularly strong, with quick odds adjustments that let you react to momentum swings without the app lagging or freezing at the worst time.

Why Choose bet365 for March Madness? Pros Cons Deep CBB market coverage, including alt lines and in-play options. Interface can feel dense to brand-new bettors. Early and competitive odds across major and mid-major conferences. Fast, streamlined app that makes navigating huge slates easy.

Check our our bet365 bonus code breakdown?

6. DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings brings one of the most complete CBB menus in the market. The March Madness section often features extensive props, derivatives, and live options, making it a playground for bettors who want more than just spreads and totals.

The interface is data-forward, with stat tie-ins and plenty of ways to combine markets into creative parlays.

Live betting is robust, and props update quickly enough that you can react to foul trouble, pace changes, and late-game madness in real time.

Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook for March Madness? Pros Cons Extremely deep CBB markets, especially on props and derivatives. The sheer volume of markets can feel overwhelming at first. Strong live-betting experience tailored to high-engagement bettors. Interface supports creative parlay and same game parlay construction.

Check our our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code breakdown?

7. theScore Bet

theScore Bet leans into its media backbone, giving the CBB section a broadcast-adjacent feel. March Madness pages often integrate well with live scores and context, which appeals to bettors who already live inside the theScore bet ecosystem.

The college basketball offering typically includes a good spread of sides, totals, and player/teams props on bigger games, with a layout that mirrors what you see on theScore bet’s regular game pages.

Why Choose theScore Bet for March Madness? Pros Cons Familiar theScore bet look and feel for college basketball fans. Depth on smaller conference games can occasionally lag behind specialist books. Solid selection of CBB markets on major games. Integrated experience for users already consuming theScore bet content.

Check our our theScore Bet promo code breakdown?

8. Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock’s CBB section is growing, with solid coverage of major conference games and a clean, mobile-friendly design. March Madness pages highlight key matchups and core markets without overcomplicating things.

The app tends to focus on the basics: competitive spreads and totals on headline games, with some live-betting support as the action unfolds. It’s a good secondary or regional option if you like a more curated experience.

Why Choose Hard Rock Bet for March Madness? Pros Cons Clean, mobile-focused design for key CBB and March Madness games. Fewer advanced markets and features than the biggest national operators Solid coverage of major matchups and conference action. Good option for users wanting a simpler, regional flavor.

9. Borgata Sportsbook

Borgata’s CBB offering feels like a streamlined cousin to some larger brands, with a solid spread of lines and an emphasis on straightforward betting.

You’ll find the usual staples: spreads, totals, moneylines, and a reasonable set of props on bigger games.

The interface is fairly simple, which can be a plus for bettors who don’t want to sift through walls of niche options. It’s easy to get in, find your game, and get a bet down.

Why Choose Borgata Sportsbook for March Madness? Pros Cons Simple, no-nonsense CBB layout. Market depth and features can trail the top-tier national apps, though that simplicity can appeal to casual users. Reliable coverage of major of bracket matchups. Good fit for bettors who prefer straightforward slips.

Check our our Borgata promo code breakdown?

How to sign up with an March Madness Betting Site

Now that you know the top March Madness betting sites, getting set up is the easy part. If you’re ready to jump in for the tournament, here’s exactly how to register with a legal CBB sportsbook in a few quick and easy steps.

Choose a licensed betting site available in your state. Download the app or visit the desktop site. Click “Sign Up” or “Join Now.” Enter your personal details (name, email, DOB, last four of SSN where required). Create a username, password, and any security PIN or verification method. Confirm your location and age using the sportsbook’s geolocation tools. Complete account verification and set deposit limits if desired. Make your first deposit and navigate to the college basketball or March Madness section to start betting.

When is March Madness?

March Madness has arrived. The First four tips off on March 17th, with the First round following on the 19th.

The Sweet Sixteen will play out across March 26/27th, with the Elite Eight set for two days later. The Final Four will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 4th, setting up the Championship finale.

When is the NCAA Championship Game?

The NCAAB Championship Game will take place on April 6th, also at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This will be available for viewing on CBS, TNT, and Paramount+. The March Madness App will also show all 67 College Basketball games.

Who is the favourite?

It may be way too early, and often the best part about the single elimination tournament is the upsets, but we are undertaking the hard task of trying to pick a winner. Michigan currently sits as the favorite (+450) with Arizona close behind at (+475).

The Florida Gators, last year’s winner, are all the way out at (+1400) as pedigree means little in this tournament. Duke is our favourite pick, offering some great value at (+700), with star power in Cameron Boozer, leading the ACC in rebounds (9.9) as well as topping the Blue Devils scoring charts as well (22.2 PPG).

How we rate March Madness Betting Sites

Before recommending any betting site or app app, I look at it like a sportsbook trader and a daily user rolled into one, let alone ahead of the biggest basketball tournament in the US.

We are not just going off what else they do well, we have focused in on the CBB specific aspects to give a focused view to our readers.

That means checking the quality of the March Madness markets, the pricing, and the long-term value for real CBB bettors, not just how flashy the homepage looks.

The following five aspects are crucial for NCAA Tournament betting:

Betting Site & App

College Basketball Odds & Markets

Same Game Parlays & Multi Game Parlays

March Madness Betting Promo

Sportsbook Security

For each, I consider user benefits, the impact on your day-to-day betting, and how different apps stack up for the NCAA Tournament.

Betting Site & App

A good March Madness app has to be fast, stable, and intuitive. You need quick-loading pages, clear navigation between live and pregame markets, and betslips that don’t freeze right when you’re trying to hit a number before it moves.

Live streaming, or at least good in-play visualizations, is a big plus for in-game bettors.

Apps that update odds smoothly and keep key markets front and center make it much easier to track multiple games during the tournament.

bet365 and BetMGM typically stand out here with responsive interfaces and well-organized CBB sections that don’t crumble during peak traffic.

College Basketball Odds & Market

Sharp, consistent odds are the backbone of a good CBB book. Better prices mean more long-term value, especially if you’re betting daily throughout the tournament.

Deep markets—alt lines, team totals, halves, and props—let you attack specific angles instead of forcing standard sides and totals.

Books that reliably post competitive lines on both major and mid-major games give you more opportunities to find edges.

bet365, in particular, often ranks near the top for breadth and sharpness of college basketball odds, regularly beating our FanDuel and even DraftKings when it comes to highest odds.

CBB Parlays

Parlays and same game parlays are a huge part of March Madness betting. A strong parlay product offers a wide range of combinable markets, clear pricing, and tools that make building complex tickets easy rather than tedious.

That includes intuitive leg selection, clean presentation of odds, and quick betslip calculations.

When an app supports creative CBB parlays—mixing spreads, totals, alt lines, and game props—it lets you build tickets that match your game scripts.

DraftKings, bet365, and BetMGM regularly stand out in this category for their CBB parlay flexibility and depth, with DK standing as our favourite, due to the sheer breadth of options available.

March Madness Promo & Bonuses

Bonuses, and NBA betting promos can cross over into the NCAA, matter most when they’re tailored to how people actually bet March Madness—not just once-a-year gimmicks.

Good offers might include odds boosts on key games, parlay insurance, bet and get deals, or rewards programs that reward ongoing CBB volume. The best books use promos to enhance your existing approach instead of forcing weird bet types.

bet365 is especially strong here, often rolling out straightforward, value-driven basketball promos that integrate neatly into standard betting patterns.

Betting App Security

Security is non-negotiable. A trustworthy betting site uses strong encryption, secure payment rails, and account protection tools like PINs, biometric login, and two-step verification.

You should feel confident depositing, withdrawing, and storing personal information on the platform. I look for clear security policies, reputable licensing, and consistent account protections across devices to make sure we all stay safe.

BetMGM and bet365 both rank highly in this area, combining robust encryption with responsible gaming and account safety features that serious bettors appreciate.

Quick Guide to March Madness Betting Markets

First CBB you can wager on, or just looking for a refresh? Fear not March Madness betting can cover a broad menu of markets, but the main ones are easy to understand with our breakdowns including NBA betting sites and markets for reference.

If you take a powerhouse like “Kansas to win,” your bet cashes if they win outright.

If Duke is -6.5, they must win by 7+ for your bet to win; if you take the underdog +6.5, they can win or lose by 6 or less.

If the total is 147.5 and you bet the over, you need 148+ points in the game.

Team props might include “Team A over 8.5 made threes,”

Player props could be “Player X over 17.5 points,” similar to betting on an NBA star like Luka Doncic over a certain points line.

For example, you might parlay three tournament moneylines, or build a same game parlay tying spread, total, and a player prop from one matchup.

All legs must win for the parlay to cash.

It’s similar to betting on an NBA team to win the title or a star to win MVP over the whole season.

You’re just picking the team to win the game.You’re betting on the margin of victory.You bet on the combined points scored by both teams.You bet on specific outcomes within the game.You combine multiple selections into one bet for a higher payout.Long-term bets on outcomes like “March Madness champion,” “Final Four appearance,” or “Most Outstanding Player.”

Key Dates for March Madness

As we gear up to follow or favourite CBB team, or the college we attended its crucial to stay on top fo the tournament and, of course, your bracket. Below we cover the key dates that all CBB bettors and fans need to be aware of.

First Round - March 19th - March 20th

Second Round - March 21st - March 22nd

Sweet 16 - March 26th - March 27th

Elite Eight - March 28th - March 29th

Final Four - April 4th

NCAA Championship Game - April 6th

Is Betting on March Madness Legal?

March Madness betting is legal in the US as long as you meet two key conditions: you’re of legal betting age in your state, and you’re physically located in a state that has authorized sports wagering. Legal online books use geolocation to verify your location before you can place a bet.

In many states, you can also bet in person at retail sportsbooks located in casinos, racetracks, or dedicated betting lounges. These retail locations follow the same state rules and give you a physical place to place your March Madness bets, watch games, and cash tickets.

Where can I wager on March Madness Betting?

Fully Legal Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wyoming Not Legal Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah Tribal Only Washington State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, South Dakota, Wisconsin.

How to Fund your CBB Betting Site

March Madness betting apps support a range of payment methods so you can fund your account and cash out quickly.

The most common options include major debit/credit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, online banking, and sometimes prepaid cards or cash at the cage in partnered casinos. Availability varies by state and operator.

Payment Methods

Most CBB sportsbooks try to balance speed, reliability, and low fees. Cards and PayPal are often the fastest ways to get started, while online banking and ACH transfers suit larger deposits. Always check the minimums, maximums, and processing times on your chosen site.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time AMEX Free $5 $2,000 - $10,000 Instant PayPal/ Venmo/ ApplePay (E-Wallets) Free $10 Up to $100,000 Instant Mastercard Free $10 $2,000 - $10,000 Instant Visa Free $10 $2,000 - $5,000 Instant Online Banking Free $10 $10,000 - $100,000 Instant–1 hour ACH/eCheck Free $10 $10,000 - $50,000 1–3 days

Withdrawing Winnings

Withdrawal options are usually slightly narrower than deposit options, but top sportsbooks still support popular methods like PayPal, online banking, and checks. E-wallets tend to be fastest, while bank transfers suit larger amounts. Processing times can vary by operator and your bank.

Always verify your identity before withdrawing to avoid delays, and check if your deposit method is eligible for withdrawal or if you’ll need to choose a different path for cashing out.