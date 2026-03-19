March Madness Odds & Futures: NCAAB Championship 2026

Championship favorites Duke (+325) get their NCAA Tournament underway against Siena at 2:50pm ET in Greenville, NC. Last year, all four #1 seeds reached the Final Four, and Florida outlasted Houston, 65-63, in the Championship Game with a thrilling comeback victory.

March Madness Odds

Team Price Winnings ($10) Duke Blue Devils +325 $32.50 Arizona Wildcats +350 $35.00 Michigan Wolverines +375 $37.50 Florida Gators +700 $70.00 Houston Cougars +1100 $110.00

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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March Madness Odds 2026

Blue Devils Favored Ahead of the Big Dance (+325)

For a second straight season, Duke (32-2) has the shortest odds to be the NCAA Basketball Champion. The Blue Devils once again have the best player in college basketball. Cameron Boozer could follow in Cooper Flagg’s footsteps and be the #1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

First, he’ll want to do what Flagg and Duke couldn’t do last season, which is win the national title. Duke lost to Houston in the Final Four last season, and the Blue Devils have a favorable route to Indianapolis this time around.

Duke should be sizable favorites in each contest until a potential meeting with one of Connecticut/Michigan State in the Regional Final. It’s going to be tough for either of them to stop Boozer, who has averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

The Blue Devils are favorites for a reason, as they enter The Big Dance on an 11-game winning streak. However, guard Caleb Foster is out for the tournament, and center Patrick Ngongba could miss the first weekend.

March Madness Underdog Odds 2026

Arizona Wildcats (+350)

The only blemishes on Arizona’s otherwise perfect resume are back-to-back losses to Kansas and Texas Tech in February by a combined six points. Since then, the Wildcats have won nine straight games.

Tommy Lloyd has an incredibly talented group on his hands, with strong guard play from Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley. With plenty of size in the interior, namely 7’2” center Motiejus Krivas, Arizona has all of the tools to win a National Championship.

Michigan Wolverines (+375)

They say defense wins championships. No team has been more efficient than the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) on that side of the ball this season. To go along with its dominant defense, Michigan also ranks eighth in the country in points per game.

Center Aday Mara is an elite rim protector, while do-it-all forward Yaxel Lenderborg was the Big Ten Player of the Year. The Wolverines will need to shake off a loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, and there are also questions about their backcourt.

Florida Gators (+700)

Before UConn won back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024, the Florida Gators were the last team to pull off the feat, in 2006 and 2007. The Gators took down Houston in the National Championship Game last year and have clinched a one seed again.

However, Florida has lost seven games this season, which is atypical for a one seed. So, it’s unsurprising that their futures odds are longer than the other top candidates. All of the key big men from last season’s title-winning team are still around, but the guards are most certainly not.

Houston Cougars (+1100)

Kelvin Sampson and Houston were minutes away from winning the title last season, as the Cougars blew a 12-point second-half lead. Now, the second-seeded Cougars have to get through a brutal South Region, which also includes Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt.

Houston certainly put up a fight against Arizona in the Big 12 Championship Game, but their offense may not be explosive enough to get over the line in the Big Dance. Still, freshman guard Kingston Flemmings is one of the tournament’s most intriguing players.

How to Bet on March Madness Futures

A popular form of wagering, Futures betting consists of placing a bet on an event that is sometime in the future. All major sportsbooks will offer March Madness futures, which will be updated as the tournament progresses.

First, log in or create an account at the sportsbook of your choice Then, fund your account and click on the NCAA Basketball section of the site Next, head over to the “Futures” section of the NCAAB tab Whether it’s picking the NCAA Champion, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, or another wager, pick the market of your choice Stake an amount you are comfortable with on your preferred option and place your bet

NCAA Championship Winners History

Look away, Michigan bettors. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA title since 2000, but all of the other power conferences have produced a champion since 2019. If Florida cuts down the net on April 6th, we’d have two different back-to-back champions in succession for the first time.

Winners Odds Year Opponents Florida Gators +400 2025 Houston Cougars Connecticut Huskies +470 2024 Purdue Boilermakers Connecticut Huskies +1700 2023 San Diego State Aztecs Kansas Jayhawks +975 2022 North Carolina Tar Heels Baylor Bears +465 2021 Gonzaga Bulldogs Virginia Cavaliers +750 2019 Texas Tech Red Raiders Villanova Wildcats +490 2018 Michigan Wolverines North Carolina Tar Heels +650 2017 Gonzaga Bulldogs Villanova Wildcats +1400 2016 North Carolina Tar Heels Duke Blue Devils +975 2015 Wisconsin Badgers

*No tournament held in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic