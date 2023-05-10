'So this is the Zlatan I've seen on social media!' - Fikayo Tomori recalls hilarious conversation with Ibrahimovic after joining Milan from Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori has revealed an early encounter with Zlatan Ibrahimovic shortly after joining Milan in which the Swede refereed to himself as "God".

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old defender made the permanent switch to Italy in the summer of 2021 after an initial six-month loan spell, leaving boyhood club Chelsea where he had been since the age of seven. Despite Gareth Southgate seemingly turning a blind eye with his England selections, Tomori has impressed in his 101 appearances for Milan, and has already celebrated Serie A glory in 2021-22.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ibrahimovic made a sensational return to the seven-time European champions a year earlier, and Tomori says it didn't take long for his famed persona to emerge. The centre-back told SPORTBible: "I wasn't really sure what to expect with Zlatan when I first came out, just because you see all this stuff on the internet and on social media about what he says and what he's like. He's very sure of himself, I'd say. He knows what his qualities are.

“I remember when I first came to Milan, he was asking me where I lived. I told him where, and it was actually a building close to his. So he was telling me, 'Oh you know the black building?' I said, 'Yeah, I know that building. I've seen it.' And he said, 'Yeah, I live right at the top so God can look over the city.' I remember thinking, so this is the Zlatan I've seen on social media!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tomori will feature in arguably the biggest match of his career on Wednesday. Milan face rivals Inter in a semi-final Derby della Madonninna, as the England star takes on the side who were his first-ever opponents for the Rossoneri. Tomori added when recalling the Coppa Italia tie back in January 2021: "It had been a while since I'd played so when I actually got the chance in the Derby, I was so motivated. I was raring to go. I had so much energy and hunger to prove myself. Also, everyone made me feel so welcome. I just felt so comfortable here; like I was able to really express myself and play my game on the pitch. The language made it a little more difficult but even with that, people went out their way to speak English to help me settle. All those factors helped.”

WHAT NEXT? The centre-back will be hoping for different fortunes on Wednesday night, though, given the 2-1 defeat over two years ago. Milan take on Inter for a place in the Champions League final, having reached the last four for the first time since tasting victory in Athens in 2007.