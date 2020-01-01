‘Zidane wants Pogba, but he favours Juventus return’ – Sissoko says Man Utd star prefers Turin to Madrid

The former Bianconeri midfielder believes a World Cup winner generating plenty of transfer talk would rather head for Italy than Spain this summer

Paul Pogba is wanted at by Zinedine Zidane, says Momo Sissoko, but the midfielder is considered to favour a return to .

Transfer talk continues to rage around a World Cup winner on the books at Old Trafford.

Injury has restricted Pogba from generating headlines with his performances on the field in 2019-20 and a lack of action has seen some suggest that long-standing interest in the Frenchman from Spanish giants is about to be shelved.

Zidane has, however, spoken in the past of his admiration for Pogba and is considered to remain keen on working with a fellow countryman.

Real may, however, face competition from if a scramble for a prized signature is sparked.

Juve have made no secret of the fact that they would welcome a familiar face back to Turin, with the giants in the market for another creative influence in the middle of the park.

Sissoko believes Pogba would prefer to link up with the Bianconeri if given the option this summer, although the final call on his future continues to rest with United.

The former Juventus midfielder told Europa Calcio: “I know that Zidane wants him at Real Madrid but he would like to return to Juventus.

“But these are situations that depend not only on Pogba but also on Manchester United; he has a contract until 2021 with the English club.

“In my opinion, Pogba must find a team that makes him feel important in order to regain his top level.”

Sissoko was among those to pave the way for Pogba to make an initial move to Juve back in 2012.

The former star departed Turin 12 months before a deal was done to bring another energetic performer into the Bianconeri squad.

Regular starts were hard for Sissoko to come by on occasions during his time in Italy, but he enjoyed every minute of a four-year stint with global heavyweights.

He added: “From the first day that I set foot at Juventus, I immediately felt at home. It was an honour for me to play for Juventus.

“I don't have a special memory, for me every moment spent in the black and white shirt was special.”