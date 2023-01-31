Zaniolo crawled back to Bournemouth after Mourinho roast - but Cherries don't want him anymore

After previously refusing to consider a transfer to Bournemouth, Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo unsuccessfully went back to the Cherries asking for a deal.

Zaniolo wants transfer

But had ruled out Bournemouth

Mourinho response led him to reconsider

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma's manager said over the weekend that "unfortunately, Zaniolo seems to be staying" amid reports that a Bournemouth deal had been scrapped. Mourinho added: "I say that because he told all of us that he doesn't want to play or train for Roma."

But according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Zaniola crawled back to Bournemouth to ask if the Cherries could rescue him from Mourinho's wrath.

AND WHAT'S MORE: “Zaniolo didn’t want to speak the Bournemouth sporting director who came to Roma and had discussions with the agent," the report states. "But last night he decided to say yes to Bournemouth and spoke to them this morning. The private flight was ready. But in the afternoon the owner said no to the deal as they’ve spent enough money.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaniolo has overcome a series of devastating knee injuries to reclaim his place among Italy's most promising young playmakers, though Mourinho has questioned his attitude. GOAL understands that Everton and Leeds are now the most likely deadline destinations for the player if a deal is agreed.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZANIOLO? If he's unable to leave Roma on Tuesday, he may not see the pitch very often under Mourinho for the rest of the season, as the coach has indicated he wants to use players committed to his cause.