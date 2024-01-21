Zambia vs Tanzania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Tanzania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tanzania will be looking to earn their first points in the Africa Cup of Nations when they take on Zambia at Stade de San Pedro on Sunday.

The Copper Bullets, who won the 2012 AFCON but missed out on the last three editions, were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening group game against DR Congo on Wednesday evening.

The Taifa Stars, on the other hand, were beaten 3-0 by Morocco and will be looking for their first win in AFCON history.

How to watch Zambia vs Tanzania

Zambia vs Tanzania kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Stade de San Pedro

How to watch Zambia vs Tanzania online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Zambia team news

Zambia emerged from their first encounter of the campaign with no injury worries, and given their strong performances, head coach Avram Grant may not hesitate to pick the same XI to take the field on Sunday.

Zambia possible XI: Mulenga; Mwape, Sunzu, Musonda, Kabwe; Kapumbu, Musonda, Kangwa, Banda; Sakala, Daka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nsabata, Mwansa, Mulenga Defenders: Chepeshi, Sunzu, Kabwe, Mwape, Chanda, Musonda, Mphande, Phiri Midfielders: Banda, Musonda, Kapumbu, Mubanga, Chilufya, Mulambia, Mafwenta, Chaiwa, Sakala, Bwalya, Kangwa, Chama Forwards: Daka, Musonda, Sakala, Banda

Tanzania team news

Tanzania head coach Adel Amrouche has been banned for eight matches after making insulting remarks about Morocco. Novatus Miroshi was handed a straight red late in the game against Morocco on Wednesday and will sit out here.

Morice Abraham will most likely replace Miroshi in the midfield trio comprising Himid Mao Mkami and Mudathiri Yahya, while Simon Msuva will be vying for a starting spot after coming off the bench in the previous encounter.

Tanzania possible XI: Manula; Mnoga, Nondo, Hamad, Mohamed; Yahya, Mkami, Abraham; Samatta, M'Mombwa, Msuva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kawawa, Kakalanya, Mnata, Manula Defenders: Mwamnyeto, Ahmad, Mnoga, Banda, Job, Mwaikenda, Husein, Zakaria, Danilo Midfielders: Mao, Salum, Abdillahi, Abraham, Yassin, Dennis, Allarakhia, Yahya, Bajana, Hamdoun, Omar Forwards: Kachwele, Starkie, Suleiman, Samatta, M'mombwa, Msuva

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever encounter between Zambia and Tanzania at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Date Match Scoreline Competition 19/01/21 Zambia 2-0 Tanzania African Nations Championship 07/04/20 Zambia 0-0 Tanzania African Nations Championship 05/07/17 Zambia 4-2 Tanzania COSAFA Cup

