Zamalek vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Zamalek and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will square off against Zamalek at the King Fahd Stadium on Thursday in the final group stage game of the Arab Club Champions Cup for a quarterfinal place.

The White Knight kicked off their journey in the Arabian Club Championship with a phenomenal performance as they thrashed Tunisian side US Monastir 4-0 in the first round.

However, they were unable to maintain momentum as they were narrowly beaten by Al Shabab, with former Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega scoring the only goal from the spot to earn his side maximum. Even though Zamalek was the dominant side, Al Shabab defended resiliently.

The Egyptian outfit now has an uphill task to overcome Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. They can't afford to lose against the Saudi Pro League outfit to stand any chance of advancing to the next round. A share of the spoils should be enough to see them through if Al-Shabab fails to win against US Monastir.

On the other hand, Al-Nassr have four points and a draw will be enough to reach the quarterfinals. Having played out a goalless draw in their campaign opener versus Al-Shabab, the Knights of Najd returned to winning ways in style, hammering Monastir 4-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca both on target.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Zamalek vs Al-Nassr kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm BST Venue: King Fahd Stadium

The Arab Club Champions Cup game between Zamalek and Al-Nassr is scheduled for August 3, 2023, at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia. It will kick off at 4 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Zamalek vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

Live updates with GOAL GOAL Live Updates

This match will not be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), but fans can access live updates on GOAL's Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Zamalek team news

Zamalek head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has no fresh injury concerns to cope with and could name his strongest XI as they look to pull off a surprise against a much superior opposition.

Attacker Ahmed Sayed Zizo is a key player for the visitors, having scored 28 goals and provided 13 assists from 43 games across all competitions last season. The 27-year-old Egyptian attacker is a genuine poacher in the box, and also an efficient creator. 30-year-old striker Seifeddine Jaziri will attack for Zamalek in this make-or-break fixture.

Zamalek possible XI: Sobhy; El Zenary, Mathlouthi, Ghani, M Hassan; Emad, Fotouh; Zizo, El Sisis, Shikabala; Jaziri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sophy, Awad, Nadim Defenders: El Zenary, Mathlouthi, Ghani, M Hassan, Gaber, Abdelmaguid, Zaki, Hassan Midfielders: Emad, Fotouh, El Sisi, Shikabala, Abdallah, Ashraf, Beso, Abdelhamid Forwards: Jaziri, A. Zizo, Mansi, A.Y. Ali

Al-Nassr team news

The victory in the last game against Al-Shabab has brought some positivity to the club after a frustrating pre-season. It was the strongest unit Al-Nassr played this year, thanks to the presence of Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Alex Telles, who arrived through the door earlier this summer.

Sadio Mane has been captured from Bayern Munich as the latest high-profile signing by Al-Nassr. Facing the strike duo of the Senegalese star and Cristiano Ronaldo will be a terrifying prospect for opposition defenders, but this game may come too soon for the former Liverpool striker.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Nawaf; Sultan, Mado, Lajami, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Khalid, Ghareeb, Talisca; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Ospina, Ozaybi Defenders: Al-Amri, Al-Boushal, Al-Fatil, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Shammari, Kim, Konan, Lajami, Madu, Telles Midfielders: Ali, Al-Hasan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Martinez, Talisca, Fofana Forwards: Adam, K. Al-Ghannam, Ghareeb, Maran, Masharipov, Ronaldo

Head-to-Head Record

Zamalek and Al-Nassr have met just once in a competitive/friendly match in their entire existence, with that matchup coming in the group stage of the Arab Club Championship Cup in 2017, where Zamalek ran away 2-1 victors.

Date Match Competition 30/7/17 Zamalek 2-1 Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup

