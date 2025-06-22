'You can see that there’s an evident lack of quality' - Herculez Gomez questions Patrick Agyemang's readiness for USMNT after recent struggles

Former USMNT star delivered pointed criticism of both forward Patrick Agyemang and veteran defender Tim Ream, questioning their long-term viability

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

Former U.S. striker Herculez Gomez analyzed Patrick Agyemang's performances in the Gold Cup and recent friendlies, concluding that the Charlotte FC forward has yet to demonstrate the quality required at the international level. The forward has netted 17 goals for Charlotte FC since making his debut and four times in eight caps for the USMNT. Yet despite that, Gomez pointed to Agyemang's chances at the Gold Cup and over the last few games, noting an evident lack of quality at the international level while acknowledging the striker's potential.

“The No. 9 position is Patrick Agyemang,” Gomez said on Futbol Americas. “And Agyemang, he’s the guy you root for, but he’s had his chances in this Gold Cup. He’s had his chances in the last three or four games, and you can see that there’s an evident lack of quality at the international level. He’s still very raw, and that’s fine. He’s a player who’s taken a long road to where he is, and it’s commendable, but he’s still not a finished product.

He added, “Still a player that really needs to take that leap to the next level, and tonight he showed, that maybe that door’s open as well. But for him, where do you go from there? I mean Damion Downs is a 2. Bundesliga player, you’ve got Brian White, who is off to an incredible start with the Vancouver Whitecaps, with double-digit goals. But they’re all unproven at the international level, so at least for now, that’s Patrick Agyemang’s to lose."

Gomez's concern is none of the players mentioned are viable challengers for the striker position.

“But has anybody really raised their hand in that position and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to challenge Ricardo Pepi, I’m going to challenge Florian Balogun, I’m going to challenge Josh Sargent’? I don’t think so.”

WHAT HERCULEZ GOMEZ SAID

Gomez’s commentary extended beyond Agyemang to defender Tim Ream, with him astonished at the lack of competition for the 38-year-old's starting position. He questioned why nobody has challenged or taken away that spot from Ream within the USMNT squad, wondering whether the current player pool lacks capable alternatives or if other defenders simply aren't stepping up.

“I think more than anything it’s a surprise to me that nobody’s taken that spot from Tim Ream," Gomez said. "Ream’s 38, 39 years of age, and right now, that’s still the center-back pairing [Ream and Chris Richards]. That’s something else I focused on is ‘Who will be next to CB 1 Chris Richards and it’s still Tim Ream!"

Gomez is concerned there doesn't appear to be another starting caliber center back to challenge Ream, though he credited the veteran for still performing at a high level.

“Because nobody in this pool wants to take it away from Tim Ream, or maybe nobody in this pool is capable of taking it away from Tim Ream. Ream doesn’t even play as a center-back for Charlotte; he’s been often played as a left-back. So credit to Ream, who at this age is still doing what he’s doing, but he’s getting away with it right now. There’re going to be games where you’re playing against better opposition and you’re going to have a ton of the ball, but when you have the ball, that’s Ream’s bread and butter."

He added, “He’s a center-back that comes out playing, and he’s very good, he opens the lanes and he sees things that other center-backs don’t. But if you make him be physical, if you try him, his athleticism, his age, he can be – at this age – a bit mistake prone, and that comes with the territory of his age.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

With World Cup 2026 now only a year away, these key position concerns represent significant obstacles for Mauricio Pochettino's squad. Striker and center back are arguably two of the most important positions on the pitch and Agyemang's slow development trajectory along with Ream's advancing age, raises questions about the team's readiness to compete at a higher level.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, the USMNT have qualified for the next round of the Gold Cup and face Haiti in their final group stage game on June 22.