York United at Atletico Ottawa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign concludes its regular season this weekend as York United face off with Atletico Ottawa in a closing encounter.

It all ends here for the visitors - but the hosts will hope to wrap up top spot with some style when the pair cross paths.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

York at Atletico date & kick-off time

Game: York United at Atletico Ottawa Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00pm BST / 6:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch York at Atletico on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the U.S., viewers can also catch the game on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App

York squad & team news

It was not to be when it came to a top four challenge this year for York, as they came up shy of the rest of the pack.

It will be disappointing for them, but they'll hope to round off 2022 on a winning note - and frustrate the favourites in the process.

Position Players Goalkeepers Giantsopoulos, Catalano, Artemenko, Himaras Defenders Jesus, Mourdoukoutas, Zator, Thompson, Gee, N'sa Midfielders Wilson, Gutiérrez, Hernández, Dos Santos, Ferrari, Verhoeven, Petrasso, Johnston, Wallace Forwards Minatel, Cabrera, Babouli, Ricci, De Rosario, Lawrie-Lattanzio, Kratt, Baldisimo

Atletico squad and team news

It's been a terrific season for Atletico - and their reward will be a shot at the ultimate prize at the end of the postseason.

But they have one more match to get through before business gets truly serious - and they'll hope to enjoy a rich run of form to keep some momentum up.