Yokohama F Marinos vs Ulsan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Yokohama F.Marinos and Ulsan HD FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a place in the AFC Champions League final at stake, Yokohama F Marinos will welcome reigning K-League champions Ulsan Hyundai to Nissan Stadium in Japan for the second leg of the semi-final tie on Wednesday.

A 19th-minute Lee Dong-gyeong strike in the opening leg proved decisive for the South Koreans as they claimed a vital 1-0 victory last Wednesday.

Yokohama would have been frustrated to have come away from South Korea empty-handed as they dominated the majority of the game and firing 18 shots at goal. Despite taking the lead in the first leg, Ulsan will know they have their work cut out for them this week as they travel to Japan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Ulsan HD FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm BST Venue: Nissan Stadium

The AFC Champions League semi-finals second leg between Yokohama F.Marinos and Ulsan HD FC will be played at the Nissan Stadium in Japan on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Yokohama F.Marinos vs Ulsan HD FC online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream online live through TrillerTV in the UK. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yokohama F.Marinos team news

Yokohama were missing vice-captain Eduardo for the first leg last week owing to a slight knock, and he remains a doubt here.

Katsuya Nagato, who missed the opening leg of this tie due to a red card suspension, is back available for this encounter.

In AFC Champions League matches, Marinos have been led by Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes, who leads the club's scoring charts with five goals to his name.

Yokohama F Marinos possible XI: Popp; Matsubara, Kamijina, Hatanaka, Watanabe; Inoue; Amano, Mizunuma, Uenaka, Tae-hee; Lopes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilkura, Popp, Shirasaka, Terakado Defenders: Eduardo, Hatanaka, Koike, Nagato, Matsubara, Kamijima, Yamamura, Saneto, Y. Koike, Kato, Watanabe, Yoshida, R. Kato, Suwama Midfielders: Élber, Amano, Mizunuma, Yamane, Nam, Watanabe, Kida, Yoshio, Inoue, Sakakibara, Ueda Forwards: Lopes, Matheus, Miyaichi, Uenaka, Murakami

Ulsan HD FC team news

Kim Young-gwon was left out of Ulsan's starting 11 in the first leg after suffering a knock in the previous rounds, while Ko Seung-beom returned to the team after spending time on the sidelines earlier in the campaign due to injury.

Lee Dong-gyeong, who replaced vice-captain Joo Min-kyu on Wednesday, was the only new face in the starting lineup who did not start the second leg against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. He justified his starting berth with the difference-making goal in this tie. Martin Adam has also been Ulsan's standout performer, netting five times in this AFC Champions League campaign.

Ulsan Hyundai possible XI: Hyeon-woo; Young-woo, Seok-ho, Young-gwon, Myung-jae; Min-hyeok, Kyu-seong; Chung-yong, Dong-gyeong, Ludwigson; Min-kyu

Position Players Goalkeepers: H. Jo, S. Jo, Hyun-Ho Defenders: Seol, Y. Kim, M. Lee, Hwang, K. Kim, Kang, Si-young, Shim, Eun, Kim, Jae-seok Midfielders: Lee, Ludwigson, Eom, Esaka, Bojanić, Sales, C. Lee, Kim, Ko, Kelvin, Yun, M. Kim, K. Lee, Yun-Gu, Jae-wook, Kang-Min Forwards: Ádám, Ju, Park, Ji-hyun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/04/24 Ulsan Hyundai 1-0 Yokohama Mariners AFC Champions League

Useful links