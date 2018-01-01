Xavi: Qatar has a football culture

The former Barcelona midfielder could possibly take to coaching full-time next season…

Xavi has backed Qatar to be ready in time for the 2022 World Cup and believes that the fans across the world will be surprised to see the amazing stadiums.

On Saturday evening, the final design for the Lusail Stadium was unveiled in the presence of dignitaries such as Xavi, Ruud Gullit, Wesley Sneijder and other eminent personalities.

“I am the ambassador of Supreme Committee and I think they are ready. Qatar national team and country both are ready. You can see such amazing stadiums. Everybody is surprised by the way Qatar is organising everything. The country is ready,” said the Al Sadd midfielder.

The 38-year-old believes that Qatar national team are preparing well for the 2022 World Cup given their recent results with Switzerland and Iceland.

“I think they are preparing very well everything. Because the team are in a good way, they are doing well. They have a very good coach in Felix Sanchez. He is a brilliant coach so they can compete. Let’s see at the Asian Cup in January.

“They have a culture of football. They are ready to compete. Everybody can see that in the last games they won against Switzerland and drew with Iceland. So they are ready and they have time four years more,” he shared his thoughts.

Xavi is in his final year of the contract with Al Sadd and the midfielder spoke on what he intends to do in future once he decides to hang up his boots.

“I am preparing as a coach, maybe next season I will start as a coach. At the moment, I am still a player at Al Sadd.”