Xavi says Champions League has been 'cruel' to Barcelona as he responds to Mourinho's 'failed sharks' jibe

Xavi Hernandez feels that the Champions League has been 'cruel' to Barcelona as they face a group stage exit for the second consecutive season.

Barcelona on the verge of UCL exit

Xavi hopes for a miracle

Responded to Mourinho's 'failed sharks' jibe

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are on the brink in the Champions League following their draw against Inter on matchday four. If the Serie A outfit beat Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday, the Italians would go through at their expense irrespective of their result against Bayern Munich. Xavi feels that Barcelona have not got their dues in the Champions League and deserve more given their performances. However, he is not giving up hope despite being aware that only a miracle can save their skin.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We need more than a miracle, we have a small hope, although we are in a very uncomfortable situation. In football, sometimes the one who deserved it, doesn’t always win," the manager said.

“Hope is the last thing to be lost. The misfortune is that we aren't dependent on ourselves anymore. The Champions League has been cruel to us this year," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma manager Jose Mourinho took a thinly-veiled dig at Barcelona by calling them 'failed sharks of the Champions League' as they could join his side in the Europa League. Xavi hit back at Mourinho and said: "I will not say anything to Mourinho. If we have to play in the Europa League, we will try to compete to win it.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana will host Bayern Munich at Camp Nou on Wednesday and would hope that Viktoria Plzen beat Inter in Milan to stay afloat in the competition.