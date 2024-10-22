How to watch today's Wrexham vs Huddersfield League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on similar fortunes of late, Wrexham will host Huddersfield at SToK Cae Ras for a League One encounter on Tuesday.

Both teams come into the tie on the back of three competitive wins on the spin. Phil Parkinson's men last picked up a 1-0 win at Rotherham, while Huddersfield also aim to boost their promotion hopes following a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One match between Wrexham and Huddersfield will be telecast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to be streamed online live on Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wrexham vs Huddersfield kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Huddersfield will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Forward Jack Marriott will be a big miss having suffered a leg injury during training, while Parkinson will remain without George Evans due to an ankle injury.

It may be too soon for Max Cleworth to return to action as time will tell if the defender makes the squad.

Without Marriott, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin will be paired up front.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connell, Scarr, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Palmer, Mullin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Huddersfield team news

Joe Hodge, Lee Nicholls, and Josh Koroma are sidelined due to their respective injuries, while Lasse Sorensen will need a once-over before kickoff.

Bojan Radulovic and Callum Marshall will lead the attack once again.

Huddersfield possible XI: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Lonwijk; Turton, Kane, Kasumu, Wiles, Miller; Radulovic, Marshall.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Ruffels, Pearson, Helik, Miller, Headley, Turton, Spencer, Lonwijk, Balker, Lees Midfielders: Sorensen, Hogg, Wiles, Kane, Kasumu, Evans, Iorpenda Forwards: Marshall, Healey, Radulovic, Ladapo, Ward

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 7, 2005 Wrexham 0-1 Huddersfield League One November 27, 2004 Huddersfield 1-2 Wrexham League One October 22, 2002 Wrexham 2-1 Huddersfield LDV Vans Trophy March 30, 2002 Wrexham 1-1 Huddersfield League One October 30, 2001 Wrexham 0-1 Huddersfield LDV Vans Trophy

