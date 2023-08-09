Wrexham's Paul Mullin replacement? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney launch bid to sign Peterborough striker Kabongo Tshimanga

- Tshimanga signed for Posh in June
- Made nine appearances in 2022-23
- Wrexham bidding to replace injured Mullin
WHAT HAPPENED? With Mullin sidelined after suffering a punctured lung in pre-season against Manchester United, the Red Dragons are looking to add firepower to their side and have set their sights on the 26-year-old.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tshimanga has spent most of his career thus far in and around non-league football, with Peterborough opting to bring in the forward on loan from Chesterfield for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign before making the move permanent earlier this summer.
AND WHAT'S MORE: According to TeamTalk, the EFL new boys have submitted a £500,000 bid for the forward. Wrexham lost their opening League Two game against MK Dons last weekend, going down 5-3 at the Racecourse Ground.
WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Phil Parkinson's side are set to face AFC Wimbledon away from home this Saturday, as they look for their first win of the league campaign.