Wrexham reward goal machine Paul Mullin with new contract after 47-goal season & record-breaking promotion back to the Football League

Wrexham have triggered a one-year contract extension option in Paul Mullin’s contract after seeing him hit 47 goals for them in the 2022-23 campaign.

Prolific striker staying put

Tied to terms through to 2026

Readying himself for League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old frontman has been a revelation for the Dragons since becoming one of the first marquee additions of the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ownership era at the Racecourse Ground. Through 97 appearances for the club, the prolific striker has hit 79 goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have now confirmed that Mullin will be sticking around in North Wales, with promotion allowing a one-year extension clause to be triggered. His deal is now due to run until the summer of 2026.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Reynolds and McElhenney will be delighted to learn that there is no threat of Mullin heading elsewhere, as he is settled with his young family close to Merseyside family roots. The hot-shot forward is among those to have recently enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas in which Phil Parkinson’s squad got an opportunity to let their hair down.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin will be in a confident mood as he returns to the League Two ranks, after the Golden Boot he claimed with Cambridge during his last campaign at that level, while he has also previously enjoyed promotion out of English football’s fourth tier through the play-offs with Tranmere.