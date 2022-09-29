Wrexham kit: Where to buy jerseys, training gear, accessories & prices

Fancy togging out in the gear of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's soccer club?

Welcome to Wrexham has propelled Welsh team Wrexham AFC into a new orbit of consciousness across the world, with the Hollywood magnetism of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney helping to expand the appeal of the club beyond north Wales.

Streaming on Disney Plus in the United Kingdom and broadcast by FX in the United States, the documentary series has been credited with increasing sales of club merchandise, with £360,000 ($396k) brought in just four weeks after it premiered.

So if you think you've found your new team or you're just interested in getting some cool Wrexham threads, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Where to buy Wrexham kits

You can buy Wrexham kits from the club's official shop and online shop. The online retail shop can be accessed at shop.wrexhamafc.co.uk.

As well as replica Wrexham kits, fans can buy training gear, leisurewear, gifts, accessories and more via the official team website.

The Wrexham club shop is located at the Racecourse Ground. Its opening hours can be found here. There are different opening hours for matchdays and non-matchdays so be sure to check before visiting.

Wrexham 2022-23 home kit price & where to buy

Wrexham AFC

Affectionately dubbed 'The Red One' by co-owner Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham's 2022-23 home kit has the traditional Wales red as its base colour, with the Macron logo and team sponsor - TikTok - in brilliant white, which really makes them pop.

There are a number of subtle touches added to the fabric too, with thin green and white lines at the cuffs, while dragons - a symbol of Wales - are embedded on the upper side of the sleeves.

The home kits are priced from £37.50 to £44.95. A small adult size is cheaper at £37.50, while medium and large adult sizes cost £44.95.

You can buy the 2022-23 Wrexham home kit here.

Wrexham 2022-23 away kit price & where to buy

Wrexham AFC

Having sported a teal green away kit in 2021-22, Wrexham has opted to bring back a sky blue kit for 2022-23.

The base of the kit is sky blue, providing a cool contrast to the dark blue of the sponsor and manufacturers' logos. The dark blue colour also features as the collar trim, with a soft white band around the sleeve cuffs completing the look.

The colourway takes inspiration from the iconic light blue away kits worn by Wrexham in the 1990s and early 2000s, with a nod to the colour associated with Wrexham Lager, which had been a long-term sponsor of the club during that period.

Like the home kit, prices for the 2022-23 away kit range from £37.50 to £44.95.

The Wrexham 2022-23 away kit can be bought here at the club's official website.

Wrexham AFC snapback cap

Wrexham AFC / Ryan Reynolds

A much sought-after accessory is the Wrexham AFC snapback cap, which Rob McElhenney dutifully wears everywhere nowadays. Black with white cursive writing on the front, the snapback cap has a wide, flat brim and is inspired by traditional American baseball caps.

The Wrexham AFC snapback cap costs £25 to buy.

It can be bought at the official Wrexham online shop here.

