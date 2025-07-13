Wrexham backed to land 'big coup' transfer in raid on Championship rivals as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney target the Premier League

Wrexham are being backed to land another “big coup” transfer, with the Red Dragons seeing a move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass mooted.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Windass, who is the son of Hull City legend Dean, is a proven Championship performer having spent time at that level with Wigan and Wednesday. He registered 13 goals in the second tier last season, for a team that finished mid-table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He is 31 years of age, meaning that more priceless experience would be added to Phil Parkinson’s squad. Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are helping to make the funds available that allow such ambitious recruitment raids to be launched.

DID YOU KNOW?

Windass is considered to be a good fit for Wrexham, who have already added Ryan Hardie to their attacking ranks this summer, with the Welsh outfit taking aim at the Premier League after enjoying a historic run of three successive promotions.

WHAT GOODMAN SAID

Former EFL striker turned pundit Don Goodman has told Football League World: “I could understand the interest from Wrexham in Josh Windass, it would be a big coup. We know that Phil Parkinson likes experienced players, but in reality how many of those experienced players are going to be playing week in, week out in the Championship next season - not too many at this stage I wouldn’t have thought.

“It would leave Wrexham with only a sort of a smattering starting eleven that has extensive championship experience. So somebody like Josh Windass, who did really well last season in terms of scoring goals and assists - 13 goals, five assists I think it was - I can definitely understand the attraction from Wrexham’s point of view.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham are currently in Australia on a pre-season tour, with New Zealand also set to be visited before heading home, with the plan being to get more bodies on board before facing Southampton in their 2025-26 season opener on August 9.