Wout Weghorst admits 'two goals is not enough' as he reflects on Man Utd spell but hints he's saved his best for FA Cup final against Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old scored once in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest and then in the 4-1 win against Real Betis in the Europa League in March. However, the Netherlands international failed to net in any of his 17 Premier League appearances and admits he should have done better, but hopes to give a good account of himself in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've really tried to give my all in every match I've played, in every minute I've had. It doesn’t matter which position it is. I always give my best," he told the club's website. "Of course, for me as a striker, only two goals is not enough. It’s not good. That's just the only thing for me that's disappointing, because I know I'm capable to do it."

Turning his attention to Saturday's showdown, he added: "So let’s believe in it and let’s make it a really positive week and fully believe that Saturday is going to be our day and maybe also going to be my day and just believe in it. Hopefully we can create a nice memory again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst joined United in January on loan from Burnley, having spent the first half of the season at Besiktas. Overall, he has made 30 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side as they finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst featured for just 13 minutes in United's last league game of the season but will hope to be given more playing time when they take on the Premier League champions at Wembley. His chances of playing were boosted by the news that Anthony Martial will miss the final through injury.