'Don't underestimate Wout Weghorst' - Man Utd striker defended against criticism by former manager Sean Dyche

Everton boss Sean Dyche has spoken out in defence of Man Utd striker Wout Weghorst, who he managed at Burnley last season.

Dyche defends former Burnley player

Striker is struggling for goals at Man Utd

The Red Devils face Dyche's Everton on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Talking to reporters ahead of Saturday's clash between Everton and Manchester United, Sean Dyche defended one of the key attackers his side will be lining up against: Wout Weghorst. The Dutch international has faced criticism this season for his lack of potency in front of goal, but his former boss Dyche (who signed Weghorst for Burnley in 2022) is wary of the threat he can pose when Man Utd host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's a very good player," Dyche told reporters, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon. "He worked very hard, [he's] very professional and different managers look for different things."

He continued: "I certainly wouldn't underestimate him as a player. I hope he is not such a good pro if he plays on Saturday!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While a lack of goals may be an issue - so far, Weghorst has scored just two goals in 19 appearances for the Red Devils - Dyche believes the player's hard work, clever pressing and impressive link-up play make up for his shortcomings. He might not be the most glamorous player in the world, but given the amount of games he's started since arriving in January, it's clear that Erik Ten Hag is also a big fan of him.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? At both ends of the table, Saturday's fixture is looking like a big one. Despite an upturn in form since Dyche's arrival, Everton remain in a full-on relegation scrap, sitting level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth in what could be the tightest battle against the drop the Premier League has ever seen.

On the other end of the spectrum, Man United will be hoping to further solidify their place in the top four. They'll also have half an eye on next week's Europa League quarter-final clash with Sevilla, and with players such as Christian Eriksen back in training after injury absence, the squad is strengthening for a final charge this campaign.