'I feel World Cup vibes!' - Mbappe reveling in PSG's run to first Champions League final

The Frenchman expressed his delight after the Ligue 1 champions' impressive last four triumph over RB Leipzig in Lisbon

Kylian Mbappe says he is feeling the same vibes as when he won the World Cup with following 's run to a first ever final.

PSG put to the sword in their semi-final clash at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night, with goals from Marqinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat wrapping up a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Thomas Tuchel's men took the lead with just 13 minutes on the clock when Marqinhos headed home a beautifully flighted Di Maria free-kick from just outside the box.

More teams

PSG continued to apply pressure for the remainder of the half, with Mbappe missing a clear chance and Neymar striking the woodwork before the second goal of the game eventually came just before the interval.

Leandro Paredes pounced on a poor pass from the outfit's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to feed Neymar in the penalty area, whose delightful flick set up Di Maria perfectly to score his 13th goal of the season.

Di Maria grabbed his second assist early in the second period, as his cross was headed past Gulacsi by Bernat, with the goal standing after a lengthy VAR review confirmed that the Spaniard was onside when the ball was played.

PSG saw out the last half hour of the contest in comfortable fashion and will now look forward to a showpiece encounter against either or on Sunday.

When asked how reaching the Champions League final compares to arriving on the same stage at the 2018 World Cup in , Mbappe told reporters post-match: "I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job.

"We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it's too much for some but that's how you win titles."

The 21-year-old went on to admit that he thought his season had been ended early when he picked up an injury in the French Cup final on July 24, before explaining how he managed to make a remarkable recovery to feature in both the quarter and semi-finals.

Article continues below

"When I got injured against Saint Etienne, I thought the Champions League was over for me," he said. "But the morning after I told myself I needed to be part of this journey, even if I didn't play, at least to bring my good mood to the team."

Mbappe added on his deadly partnership with Neymar in the PSG attack: "The coach said that we get along very well, and we get along very well on and off the pitch, so I think it’s important for the group too. It is a pleasure to play with a player like Neymar.

"He’s one of the best players in the world and he proved it today. Maybe he hasn’t scored a goal but he assisted which is very important too as Di Maria benefited from it."